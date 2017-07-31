menu

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Jessie de la Cruz


Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 5:19 a.m.
By Byron Graham
See MCA Denver's new Pose exhibit, Sunshine and Its Shadow, for a penny on Thursday, August 3.
Pose and MCA Denver
August has arrived, but just because the summer is reaching its final days doesn't mean that Denver's entertainment calendar is fizzling, too. The week ahead includes a pair of movie screenings, an opportunity to gain entry to a world-class museum for a penny and standup comedy for a cause. Even better, locals can attend any of the events listed below without breaking the bank. Have fun and save money in Denver this week with the following five events, presented in chronological order.

EPIX

America Divided: The Class Divide
Tuesday, August 1, 11 a.m.
Denver Open Media Foundation
America Divided is a documentary series hosted by actor and outspoken activist Jesse Williams exploring the systemic issues that drive this country apart. The episode screening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, focuses on how unbalanced enforcement of unjust laws has re-segregated not only the justice system, but educational opportunities as well. While privileged children enjoy every advantage a good education can provide, too many struggling kids in racially and economically segregated institutions get swept up in a tacit "school-to-prison pipeline." Join the Community Resource Center at the Denver Open Media Foundation, 700 Kalamath Street, for a screening, followed by a lively discussion led by RISE Colorado and community leaders. Free admission includes complimentary beverages and light snacks. Visit crcamerica.org to learn more and get involved.

Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria

Movie Under the Moon: The Goonies
Wednesday, August 2, 8 p.m.
Governor's Park
Goonies may never say die, but local cinephiles never say no to a free outdoor screening. Sponsored by nearby Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria — which will serve up sips and noshes at a pre-movie reception— Movie Under the Moon offers guests the chance to unwind in an inviting park flanked by stately mansions. Richard Donner's classic tale of childhood adventurers may be nostalgic catnip for grown-up ’80s babies, but the film is such rollicking good fun that it's won over subsequent generations of fans since its 1985 release. The movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Show up early to cool your heels at Lala's beer garden or secure your viewing spot. Visit Lala's events page to learn more.

Keep reading for more free events.


Byron Graham
Byron Graham has told jokes on a staggering variety of stages all across the country, from traditional clubs and theaters to nursing homes and riverboats. Since 2013, he's chronicled Denver's comedy scene for Westword. He opposes any patriarchies or hegemonies and disapproves of cargo shorts.

