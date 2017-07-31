Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

See MCA Denver's new Pose exhibit, Sunshine and Its Shadow, for a penny on Thursday, August 3. Pose and MCA Denver

August has arrived, but just because the summer is reaching its final days doesn't mean that Denver's entertainment calendar is fizzling, too. The week ahead includes a pair of movie screenings, an opportunity to gain entry to a world-class museum for a penny and standup comedy for a cause. Even better, locals can attend any of the events listed below without breaking the bank. Have fun and save money in Denver this week with the following five events, presented in chronological order.

EPIX

America Divided: The Class Divide

Tuesday, August 1, 11 a.m.

Denver Open Media Foundation

America Divided is a documentary series hosted by actor and outspoken activist Jesse Williams exploring the systemic issues that drive this country apart. The episode screening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, focuses on how unbalanced enforcement of unjust laws has re-segregated not only the justice system, but educational opportunities as well. While privileged children enjoy every advantage a good education can provide, too many struggling kids in racially and economically segregated institutions get swept up in a tacit "school-to-prison pipeline." Join the Community Resource Center at the Denver Open Media Foundation, 700 Kalamath Street, for a screening, followed by a lively discussion led by RISE Colorado and community leaders. Free admission includes complimentary beverages and light snacks. Visit crcamerica.org to learn more and get involved.

Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria

Movie Under the Moon: The Goonies

Wednesday, August 2, 8 p.m.

Governor's Park

Goonies may never say die, but local cinephiles never say no to a free outdoor screening. Sponsored by nearby Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria — which will serve up sips and noshes at a pre-movie reception— Movie Under the Moon offers guests the chance to unwind in an inviting park flanked by stately mansions. Richard Donner's classic tale of childhood adventurers may be nostalgic catnip for grown-up ’80s babies, but the film is such rollicking good fun that it's won over subsequent generations of fans since its 1985 release. The movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Show up early to cool your heels at Lala's beer garden or secure your viewing spot. Visit Lala's events page to learn more.

