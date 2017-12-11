Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Mile High culture lovers are spoiled for choice in the days ahead as bookstores, concert venues, and even a cannabis church open their doors to the public for free events. Meet an author, see a world-class performance, or find the perfect gift for the stoner on your Christmas list at one of the five best free events in the Denver area this week.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Two Pianos

Tuesday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The Faculty Tuesday Presents music series at the University of Colorado Boulder puts the spotlight on talented musicians in the CU Performing Arts orbit, at concerts that are grand as they are intimate. With an ensemble comprising a trio of pianists seated at two pianos, plus accompaniment from two cellists, two percussionists and a horn player, the concert is a showcase for the musical versatility of the piano, as well as the immense skill required to conquer it. The program opens with Francis Poulenc's "Élégie" and “Bal Masqué," followed by Robert Schumann's quirky "Andante and Variations;" it concludes with Béla Bartók's sonata for two pianos and percussion, an infamous work that requires the skill of a virtuoso to even attempt. Join Alexandra Nguyen, Hsiao-Ling Lin and Jennifer Hayghe on the keys, David Requiro and Meta Weiss on the strings, Michael Tetreault and John Kenzie on percussion, and Michael Thornton on the horn for the university's weekly gift to classical-music lovers. Visit the CU Presents events page to learn more.