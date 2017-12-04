Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

It's the dawn of a new week in Denver, which means that even the thriftiest locals have seven days of entertainment awaiting them. All week long, Colorado poets, comedians, musicians and artists are showcasing their hard work for free in breweries, galleries, bookstores and other hubs of creativity. That means everyone, from prince to pauper, can enjoy the best of what this city has to offer without dipping into their gift budgets. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week, listed below in chronological order.
Dominique Christina
Tuesday, December 5, 6:30 p.m.
Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe
An educator, author of three (soon to be four) books, intersectional feminist, activist and proud mother, Dominique Christina's staggering list of accomplishments is nearly as stunning as her poetry. A National Poetry Slam champion and the only two-time winner of the Women of the World Slam Championships, Christina's work has also appeared in media outlets such as Poetry magazine, International Business Times and the Huffington Post. In addition to her literary talents, Christina has also recently branched out into television, contributing to the script and appearing in the upcoming season of HBO's High Maintenance. While her work is revelatory on the page, Christina's words truly shine in live readings, so local literati shouldn't miss the opportunity to hear works from her latest collection, Anarcha Speaks, due to be published by Beacon Press next fall. Find more information on Innisfree's Facebook events page.
Dirty Laundry Dating Show
Wednesday, December 6, 8 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Unlike much of the increasingly busy Ratio Comedy calendar, the Dirty Laundry Dating Show has required a lot of retooling and rethinking, but Ratio Comedy producers Ian Douglas Terry and Andrew Bueno have revived the often chaotic event with new hosts Nick Gossert and Kacy Dahl. A live dating show where contestants vie for the chance to go on a date with each month's featured guest, the Dirty Laundry Dating Show abounds with suspense, laughter and possibly even a bit of romance. Creeps need not apply. Visit the Facebook event page for more details.
Holiday Trombones Christmas Concert
Thursday, December 7, 6:30 p.m.
The Cube
While the ubiquity of Christmas music can start to get oppressive during the holidays, songs from the classical0-music canon retain their timeless ability to help make the season bright. Join the Colorado Wind Ensemble's trombonists for a tuneful tour through the Christmas standards; carolers are welcome to sing along. Visit the Colorado Wind Ensemble's events calendar to find more details.
Four Mile Free Day
Friday, December 8, noon to 4 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park
Although any day is a good day to amble through Colorado's formative years at Four Mile Historic Park, it's even better with free admission. On Friday, December 8, visitors can explore the twelve-acre grounds, mingle with farm animals and grab a seat for the Hay Bales and Tall Tales storytelling show, a particular hit with kids. Built in 1859 on the banks of Cherry Creek, the Four Mile House is Denver's oldest standing structure and current home to a museum that brings history to life. Cap it all off with a free sample from the farmhouse kitchen. With no more free days until the season begins anew next year, local families shouldn't miss this opportunity to take a stroll through our city's past. Find more details on Four Mile Park's Facebook events page.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Pintastic: An Enamel Pin Showcase
Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.
Lowbrow
Denim die-hards and curio collectors, rejoice, for Pintastic returns to Lowbrow gallery !Whether you're looking to find an ideal stocking stuffer or splurge on a little flare for your jean jacket, Pintastic has plenty of delights in store. Keen pinheads would be well advised to arrive promptly at 7 p.m. to the opening reception on Friday, December 8, to mingle with makers while calling dibs on the greatest new styles. The exhibit runs through the end of January. Visit Lowbrow's Facebook events page to learn more.
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!