Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

It's the dawn of a new week in Denver, which means that even the thriftiest locals have seven days of entertainment awaiting them. All week long, Colorado poets, comedians, musicians and artists are showcasing their hard work for free in breweries, galleries, bookstores and other hubs of creativity. That means everyone, from prince to pauper, can enjoy the best of what this city has to offer without dipping into their gift budgets. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week, listed below in chronological order.

Dominique Christina

Tuesday, December 5, 6:30 p.m.

Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe

An educator, author of three (soon to be four) books, intersectional feminist, activist and proud mother, Dominique Christina's staggering list of accomplishments is nearly as stunning as her poetry. A National Poetry Slam champion and the only two-time winner of the Women of the World Slam Championships, Christina's work has also appeared in media outlets such as Poetry magazine, International Business Times and the Huffington Post. In addition to her literary talents, Christina has also recently branched out into television, contributing to the script and appearing in the upcoming season of HBO's High Maintenance. While her work is revelatory on the page, Christina's words truly shine in live readings, so local literati shouldn't miss the opportunity to hear works from her latest collection, Anarcha Speaks, due to be published by Beacon Press next fall. Find more information on Innisfree's Facebook events page.