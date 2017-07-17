Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday Movie Madness continues with Finding Dory on July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Disney Pixar

Sweaty locals refuse to allow the heat to defeat them at this point in the summer. Luckily for adventurous entertainment seekers, delights abound all around town this week. Whether you fancy street fairs, shopping sprees, outdoor movie screenings or progressive comedy shows, Denver's got your leisurely needs covered with the following five events, all as free as the summer breeze.

Monday Movie Madness: Finding Dory

Monday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.

Infinity Park at Glendale

Now that summer is upon us, local cinephiles can while away their balmy evenings with Monday Movie Madness at Glendale's Infinity Park. The park boasts a brand-new jumbo-sized screen this year, and organizers of the series asked visitors which movies they'd most like to see on it. The result is a lineup of family-friendly hits and crowd-pleasing classics, like this week's selection, Pixar's Finding Dory. Monday Movie Madness continues through the summer, with Top Gun on July 24 and Sing on August 7. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; we recommend arriving early to set up lawn chairs and blankets, or just spread out across the grass. Visit the Movies at Infinity Park website to learn more.

Ratio Quiz Show: Game of Thrones

Tuesday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Game of Thrones' seventh season premiered on Sunday evening, but fans won't have to wait a whole week to return to the world of George R.R. Martin's imagination. Ratio Beerworks' monthly pop-culture quiz show returns on Tuesday with a gauntlet of questions culled from The Song of Ice and Fire's vast mythos. It'll be trivia-by-combat as teams of up to five players enter into competition with a panel of Grand Master-level experts in a series of questions from co-hosts Andrew Bueno and Ian Douglas Terry. The show also features GOT video clips and musical accompaniment from DJ James Jonesy Wilcox. While you won't be competing for the Iron Throne, fantastic prizes await if an audience team manages to defeat the experts. After all, when you play the Game of Thrones trivia, you either win, or you go home with a slightly less impressive prize. Visit the Facebook event page to learn more.

Keep reading for more free events.

