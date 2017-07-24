menu

Free For All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week


Free For All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 5:10 a.m.
By Byron Graham
Red Viiper returns to Lucha Libre & Laughs at the Square on 21st, 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
Red Viiper returns to Lucha Libre & Laughs at the Square on 21st, 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
Geoff Decker
Monday has arrived yet again, but rather than submitting to workaday doldrums, we humbly suggest reading up on all the diversions awaiting you this week. While a day job may claim your time and attention from morning to afternoon, we hope your evenings are as free as the following five events. With outdoor screenings of goofy '80s cinema classics, record swaps, comedy and Lucha Libre wrestling, Denver has enough free entertainment in store this week that you may even forget you have to work again tomorrow.

Monday Movie Madness: Top Gun
Monday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.
Infinity Park at Glendale
Local cinephiles can while away their balmy evenings with Monday Movie Madness at Glendale’s Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue. Boasting a brand-new jumbo-sized screen, Monday Movie Madness asked visitors which movies they’d most like to see, resulting in a program of free family-friendly hits and crowd-pleasing classics like Top Gun, which screens on Monday, July 24, and Sing, which plays August 7. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; we recommend arriving early to set up lawn chairs and blankets or just spread out across the grass.

Ratio Beerworks
Ratio Beerworks

Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks
Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Record collectors are a rare and special breed, analog fetishists in a digital landscape who insist on quality and tactility over convenience. Ratio Beerworks welcomes vinyl hounds to its taproom at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, for an evening of comparing, bartering and take turns spinning their favorite albums on the brewery's turntables. With no admission fees or big-name DJs, Vinyl Records Night at Ratio is an ideal opportunity to quaff tasty beers, shop for new records at the mobile store and dance the night away to a truly democratic playlist. Visit the Facebook event page to learn more.

Keep reading for more free events.


Byron Graham
Byron Graham is a journeyman standup, freelance writer and gentleman of leisure. A Colorado native, Graham has told jokes on a staggering variety of stages all across the country, from traditional clubs and theaters to nursing homes and riverboats. Since 2013, he's chronicled rising tides of Denver's comedy scene for Westword, interviewing personal heroes like Brian Regan and George Saunders in the process. He opposes any patriarchies or hegemonies and disapproves of cargo shorts. Follow Byron Graham on Twitter for more mildly amusing sequences of words.

