menu

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Jonathan Saiz


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday, July 3, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Kick off your Fourth of July festivities at Independence Eve in Civic Center Park on July 3.
Kick off your Fourth of July festivities at Independence Eve in Civic Center Park on July 3.
Evan Semón Photography
A A

Denver is exploding with free events this week. In addition to the red, white and blue parties and fireworks spectacles marking Independence Day, as well as the last day of the Cherry Creek Arts festival, there are also shows highlighting activist poets and opportunities to shop for dogs. Although all of the events listed below are free, some have a suggested minimum donation — and we encourage you to pony up even more; our local artists need all the help they can get.

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week
Evan Semón Photography

Independence Eve 2017
Monday, July 3, 8 p.m.
Civic Center Park
When the Fourth of July rolls around, it’s hard to avoid fireworks shows, which light up the sky for miles. And who wants to avoid them, anyway (dogs excepted)? For urbanites who can’t wait to have a blast, Independence Eve 2017, starting at 8 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Civic Center Park, is the way to go. The eighth annual celebration gets rocking with party band Soul X before giving way to the pomp and circumstance of the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard. For convenience’s sake, there will be food trucks on hand, although you’re free to bring your own eats, too. You’ll definitely want to bring your own seating and arrive early to grab a good spot for the show and the fireworks that top off the night. That’s entertainment! Admission is free; learn more at civiccenterconservancy.org.

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week
C/o Larimer Associates

Stars & Stripes Express Fest
Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4
Union Station
This year, relocate your Independence Day celebration from the back yard to Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, for the Stars & Stripes Express Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. The Terminal Bar will double the size of its patio to fit more revelers, and Denver Beer Co. will be pouring lots of locally brewed suds; there will also be plenty of live music and family-friendly entertainment. Stars & Stripes is a free event (but the beer isn’t), and it will end early enough for you to catch a local fireworks display. May the third and fourth be with you!

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week
C/o Aspen Music Festival

Fourth of July Concert
Tuesday, July 4, 4 p.m.
Benedict Music Tent, Aspen
Class up your Fourth of July festivities with the Aspen Music Festival and School band as they play their way through an all-American repertoire. Featuring classic patriotic compositions like Yankee Doodle, the Hudson River Rhapsody, the Star-Spangled Banner, the Armed Forces Salute and more, the program also livens things up with selections from Westside Story and John Philip Sousa's El Capitan. The free concert kicks off at 4 p.m. in the Benedict Music Tent, 960 North 3rd Street, Aspen, leaving guests with plenty of firework-watching time once it's over. Visit aspenmusicfestival.com to learn more.

Related Stories

Keep reading for more free events this week.


Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >