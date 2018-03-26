 


Join cellist Katie Burns and her Brahms & Co bandmates at the Five Points Chamber Music Society's concert on March 28.
Lorraine Diaz

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Byron Graham | March 26, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Time marches inexorably onward, bringing forth the arrival of yet another Monday. Anyone with unplanned evenings and an open mind can enjoy the fruits of Denver's creative community. Readers can debate politics with comedians, belt out punk songs with accompaniment from a live band, or enjoy a pair of top-notch concerts for the pocketbook-friendly price of free. Drink in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Mile High; keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Geoff Tice

Monday, March 26, 7 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
A joint effort of Sexpot Comedy and Colorado Common Cause, Dat-Mocracy Tho! observes local politics through the prism of humor. A panel-style talk show co-hosted by local comedian Daniel Reskin and Sexpot impresario Andy Juett, the second episode welcomes senatorial candidate Alan Kennedy-Shaffer, artist Patrick McGirr, Colorado Ceasfire's Eileen McCarron and Never Again's Evan Davis (who organized last Saturday's March for Our Lives) to discuss the hotly debated and tragically always timely issue of gun control. The live show will be recorded for posterity and released on Sexpot's podcast network. The panel also includes comedians Andrew Bueno and Steve Vanderploeg. Visit Sexpot Comedy's Facebook events page for more details.

Punk Rock Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke
Tuesday, March 27, 8:30 p.m.
El Charrito
El Charrito's twice-weekly karaoke nights are always a grand time, but nothing helps bring those latent rock-star dreams to life like backing from a live band. That's precisely the experience at El Charrito's Punk Rock Karaoke, where you can sign up to perform an ever-deepening roster of genre favorites, with up to seventy different songs. This is just one of many events that make this "Five Star Dive Bar" a cherished watering hole for the local creative community. Visit El Charrito's Facebook events page for more information.

U.S. Air Force Academy Band

U.S. Air Force Academy Band: Neoclassical Winds and Brass
Wednesday, March 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library
Celebrate the talents of musicians in uniform at the U.S. Air Force Academy Band's Neoclassical Woodwinds and Brass Concert, led by flight commander Captain Shanti Simon. The program features Igor Stravinsky's Octet for Woodwind and Brass, Franz Schubert's “Shepard on the Rock,” Robert Muczynski's "Time Pieces" (featuring Senior Airman Robert Vitale on the clarinet), and concludes with Robert Kurka's “The Good Soldier Schweik Suite.” Visit the U.S. Air Force Academy Band's events calendar to learn more.

Brahms & Co.

Five Points Chamber Music Society: Brahms & Co.
Wednesday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Preservery
A vital resource for budding musicians and the crowds who appreciate them, the Five Points Chamber Music Society welcomes young chamber ensemble players to performance venues around the neighborhood in an effort to preserve music appreciation and creation for generations to come. A trio comprising violinist Brittany Hensley, pianist Mallory Bernstein and cellist Katie Burns, Brahms & Co. is a fine example of the sort of talent the Chamber Music Society fosters. The three musicians will show off their skills at Five Points foodie haven the Preservery on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Admission is free; visit the Preservery's events calendar to learn more and reserve a table.

Cartoons and Comedy

Cartoons and Comedy
Thursday, March 29, 10 p.m.
The Deer Pile
Pour yourselves a heaping bowl of sugary cereal, local comedy nerds: Cartoons and Comedy is returning to the Deer Pile for another riff-driven trip down memory lane. Produced by Chris Baker, Cartoons and Comedy invites local comedians to revisit cartoons and toy commercials from their childhoods, making Mystery Science Theater 3000-style wisecracks along the way. Revel in childlike nostalgia while mocking it from the ironic distance of adulthood with local comics Geoff Tice, Mitch Jones and a secret surprise headliner. Visit Big Top Productions' Facebook events page for more details.

Do you have an event you want considered for this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Byron Graham has told jokes on a staggering variety of stages all across the country, from traditional clubs and theaters to nursing homes and riverboats. Since 2013, he's chronicled Denver's comedy scene for Westword. He opposes any patriarchies or hegemonies and disapproves of cargo shorts.

