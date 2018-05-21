Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

After a gloomy weekend, a new Monday has dawned, heralding the arrival of five days' worth of entertainment. Whether readers are looking to discuss a provocative new book with its accomplished author, grill 2018 gubernatorial candidates on issues facing working families, confess secrets to a stranger or marvel at acrobatic Lucha Libre wrestling, Denver's creative community has ensured you won't be bored all week, no matter how esoteric your tastes. Furthermore, each of the events listed below offers free admission, a true gift from the city to its citizens. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Blanche McCrary Boyd

Blanche McCrary Boyd presents Tomb of the Unknown Racist

Monday, May 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

Her first novel in over twenty years, Blanche McCrary Boyd's Tomb of the Unknown Racist explores one woman's attempt to reckon with her family's history of white supremacy in a tale that's sadly as resonant today as it was during the novel's 1999 setting. The novel, which also examines real-life figures and events such as William Luther Pierce, Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing, is a bold foray into a malignant yet foundational element of the American character, one few other writers have the skill or fearlessness to express. The winner of numerous prestigious awards and fellowships, Boyd's return to the literary world is joyous news to readers, and her message couldn't have come along at a more fitting time. Join Boyd at the Tattered Cover bookstore's LoDo outpost for a reading and signing of Tomb of the Unknown Racist, followed by what's sure to be a lively discussion. Visit the Tattered Cover events calendar to learn more.

Kevin J. Beaty

Gubernatorial Candidates' Forum on Work and Working Families

Tuesday, May 22, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

East High School

A crowded field of gubernatorial candidates are vying for Coloradans' votes in November, but apart from campaign ad bromides, it can be challenging to determine what these aspiring governors actually stand for. See how each candidate's proposed policies would address critical issues facing working families in Colorado at a community forum held at Denver's East High School. Participants include Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne, former Colorado State Treasurer Cary Kennedy, State Senator Michael Johnston, a surrogate for Representative Jared Polis (who will be in Washington for a vote), and Libertarian Scott Helker. Admission is free, but space is limited. RSVP via Eventbrite.