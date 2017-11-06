Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

As Denver residents adjust to ever-diminishing daylight, our city's creatives are spearheading a number of concerts, literary events, craft fairs and comedy shows, all vying for the attention of a fickle public. These five free events should brighten your dark days until the weekend gets here.

Dar Williams, Reading, Signing and Acoustic Performance

Monday, November 6, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Colfax

World-renowned folksinger Dar Williams has spent two decades touring the country, both as a headliner and on a shared bill with luminaries such as Ani DiFranco, Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and many more. Over the course of her travels through America's forgotten small towns, Williams collected her observations into a new book, What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician's Guide to Rebuilding America's Communities—One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, and Open-Mike Night at a Time, $27, which was published by Basic Books in September. Williams analyzes why some communities thrive while others struggle, examining how shared spaces and cultural experiences unite these disparate hamlets and the people who live in them. Find out more from the Tattered Cover events calendar.