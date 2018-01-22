Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Though the weekend's overdue snowfall provides a fine excuse to binge on Netflix and Grubhub, delights aplenty await any readers willing to brave the frigid climes and icy streets. From the high culture to the lowest brow, Denver, Aurora and Boulder are brimming with activity until the weekend starts. Enjoy a world-class concert, gain insight into one of the city's most striking public art installations, and hear about the importance of local elections from people who are currently running for office — without ever paying a cover fee. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Faculty Tuesdays: Beethoven

Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado's music program is the school's gift to classical-music lovers, hosting world-class concerts week in and week out, sometimes several times per day. Though too few CU students take full advantage of Grusin Music Hall's thriving performance calendar, many of the campus venue's events are open to the public. Better yet, they're often free. The tradition continues this week with Peter and Helen Weil and professor of piano David Korevaar performing a selection of sonatas from one of the form's finest composers: Ludwig Van Beethoven. Visit the CU Presents box-office page for more details.