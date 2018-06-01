Weekend Warriors: Unroll Your Mat for Five Free Workouts

With summer-like weather, there are dozens of things going on in Denver this weekend — and there’s no shortage of opportunities to roll out your mat, either. This weekend’s list of fitness events includes five free opportunities to sweat, relax and embrace the sunshine.

EXPAND Join Tricia Olson and REI for a Women and Girls Adventure Weekend. OGypsySoul Photography/FitLo Denver

REI Women & Girls Adventure Weekend

REI

Saturday, June 2, 1 p.m.

In celebration of women and girls, REI is kicking off its Adventure Weekend with a free vinyasa flow class on Saturday. This all-level women’s yoga flow will be led by Athleta ambassador Tricia Olson, and each attendee will receive a swag bag from Athleta, as well. The class will be followed immediately by a social hour complete with coffee, ice cream and doughnuts. Colorado’s Women Who Hike chapter will then lead an informative session about how to safely hike 14ers before ending the day at Denver Beer Co. for a happy hour. Visit the Facebook page for more information about yoga, or Women Who Hike’s website to learn about the group itself.

Get outside and on your mat. Yoga Rocks the Park Denver

Yoga Rocks the Park

Sunken Gardens Park

Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m.

Yoga Rocks the Park is celebrating ten years of providing yoga to the Denver community in Sunken Gardens Park. This season, free admission will be provided to adult attendees thanks to the partnership of local studios providing their time and expertise. For the grand opening of the 2018 season, Summit Yoga will be offer all levels of yoga, and Camp Yoga Rocks the Park for children will be offered courtesy of Radiant Beginnings Yoga. Yoga Rocks the Park is free for adults, and the camp admission is $10 for each child. Visit Yoga Rocks the Park’s website for more information about vendors, guided meditation and participating studios.