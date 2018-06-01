Weekend Warriors: Unroll Your Mat for Five Free Workouts

With summer-like weather, there are dozens of things going on in Denver this weekend — and there’s no shortage of opportunities to roll out your mat, either. This weekend’s list of fitness events includes five free opportunities to sweat, relax and embrace the sunshine.
REI Women & Girls Adventure Weekend
REI
Saturday, June 2, 1 p.m.
In celebration of women and girls, REI is kicking off its Adventure Weekend with a free vinyasa flow class on Saturday. This all-level women’s yoga flow will be led by Athleta ambassador Tricia Olson, and each attendee will receive a swag bag from Athleta, as well. The class will be followed immediately by a social hour complete with coffee, ice cream and doughnuts. Colorado’s Women Who Hike chapter will then lead an informative session about how to safely hike 14ers before ending the day at Denver Beer Co. for a happy hour. Visit the Facebook page for more information about yoga, or Women Who Hike’s website to learn about the group itself.
Yoga Rocks the Park
Sunken Gardens Park
Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m.
Yoga Rocks the Park is celebrating ten years of providing yoga to the Denver community in Sunken Gardens Park. This season, free admission will be provided to adult attendees thanks to the partnership of local studios providing their time and expertise. For the grand opening of the 2018 season, Summit Yoga will be offer all levels of yoga, and Camp Yoga Rocks the Park for children will be offered courtesy of Radiant Beginnings Yoga. Yoga Rocks the Park is free for adults, and the camp admission is $10 for each child. Visit Yoga Rocks the Park’s website for more information about vendors, guided meditation and participating studios.
In-Store CorePower Yoga
lululemon Highlands Square
Sunday, June 3, 9 a.m.
Every Sunday during the month of June, grab your mat and hop on over to lululemon Highlands Square for a yoga class provided by CorePower Yoga. This free class will be a full-body Vinyasa flow that explores fundamental yoga principles. Please bring your own mat and water for the class. Visit lululemon’s Facebook page for more information.
Movement and Mimosas
Denver Chalk Art Festival, 14th Street and Larimer Street #200
Sunday, June 3, 11 a.m.
Chalk and Chakras has officially been rebranded Movement and Mimosas. This weekend, before perusing the incredible chalk artwork in Larimer Square, unroll your mat at 14th and Larimer streets for a free yoga class. QiFlow will lead an all-levels yoga class before attendees head over to Larimer Social for mimosas. Either bring a mat or feel free to borrow one. Visit the “DCAF” Movement and Mimosas Facebook page for more information.
First Sunday Community Class
Atherial Fitness
Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m.
Fly into your weekend with Westword’s Best Place to Learn to Fly. Atherial Fitness is offering a First Sunday Community Class to learn the signature basics of aerial yoga and fitness. Instructors will lead attendees through an Aerial Flow Basics course and discuss the health benefits of inversion therapy while emphasizing safety in aerial yoga. A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged for this class, with all proceeds going to Paws 4 Productivity, an organization that brings rescue dogs to the workplace as an immediate wellness break. Visit Atherial’s Facebook page for more information about this weekend’s event.
