Weekend Warriors: Five Free Workouts in Denver

Summer may be heating up, but that shouldn't be an excuse to stop sweating during your workouts. This week’s workout roundup includes five free opportunities to get active before Monday.

Kondition Fitness Grand Opening

Kondition Fitness

Friday, June 29, 5 p.m.

A new fitness studio is opening in Boulder. Its focus: “community, quality and luxury.” Kondition Fitness will offer its members myriad exercise options, ranging from yoga, barre, the WillPower Method and other group fitness systems all under one roof and for one price. Kondition hopes to take the studio-hopping out of the equation for its members and offer monthly memberships that are affordable for the various interests of the clientele. This weekend, Kondition will open its doors with free classes beginning Friday night. The thirty-minute blocks will feature a variety of classes from which attendees can choose. Visit Kondition’s website to learn more.