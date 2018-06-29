 


Join a new squad this weekend.
Join a new squad this weekend.
Kondition Fitness

Weekend Warriors: Five Free Workouts in Denver

Lauren Archuletta | June 29, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Summer may be heating up, but that shouldn't be an excuse to stop sweating during your workouts. This week’s workout roundup includes five free opportunities to get active before Monday.

Kondition Fitness Grand Opening
Kondition Fitness
Friday, June 29, 5 p.m.
A new fitness studio is opening in Boulder. Its focus: “community, quality and luxury.” Kondition Fitness will offer its members myriad exercise options, ranging from yoga, barre, the WillPower Method and other group fitness systems all under one roof and for one price. Kondition hopes to take the studio-hopping out of the equation for its members and offer monthly memberships that are affordable for the various interests of the clientele. This weekend, Kondition will open its doors with free classes beginning Friday night. The thirty-minute blocks will feature a variety of classes from which attendees can choose. Visit Kondition’s website to learn more.

Get outside for the kids.
Get outside for the kids.
FIT36 Facebook Page

FIT 36 Donation Day Workout
Crestmoor Park
Saturday, June 30, 8 a.m.
Take it outside for the kids this weekend. FIT 36 Lowry will be offering two donation-based workouts this Saturday, at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., to benefit Denver Kids, a nonprofit supporting higher-risk Denver Public Schools students. Space is limited, so registration is required; call 720-773-3377 or email lowrymgr@fit36fitness.com. A $5 donation is encouraged, and FIT36 Lowry will match all gifts to Denver Kids. Visit the FIT36 Lowry Facebook page for more information.

Get down and sweaty at the pool.EXPAND
Get down and sweaty at the pool.
SoundOff Colorado Facebook Page

Summer Fitness on the Deck
The Westin Denver Downtown
Saturday, June 30, 10:30 a.m.
This weekend, Fitbit local ambassadors Samy Mattei and Jon Cerf are heading to the pool for a unique workout with SoundOff Colorado. The two fitness instructors will combine yoga with a full-body workout, then top it off with poolside snacks and drinks afterward. The workout is limited to the first ninety people who check in at the front of the Westin, and you must bring your own mat. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information.

Stretch out with CorePower Yoga this weekend.EXPAND
Stretch out with CorePower Yoga this weekend.
CorePower

Vino and Vinyasa
Infinite Monkey Theorem
Saturday, June 30, 10:30 a.m.
CorePower Yoga RiNo is kicking off its summer yoga series with Infinite Monkey Theorem this Saturday. This free yoga class will take place monthly on the last Saturday of the month and will feature a live DJ on the patio of the winery. Attendees should plan on bringing their own mat for this class and are also encouraged to stay for $5 drink specials on tap wines and mimosas after class. Visit the event page for more information.

Mountain workout options.
Mountain workout options.
Endorphin Facebook Page

Fitness in the Park
Eagle Town Park
Sunday, July 1, 8:15 a.m.
For those up in the mountains this weekend, wake up early and grab an outdoor workout with Endorphin for a donation-based boot camp. The class starts at 8:15 a.m., and proceeds will benefit the Eagle County Humane Society. If you’re still wanting more after your workout, stay for Yoga in the Park from Yoga Off Broadway and Eagle Outside. Visit the Fitness in the Park Facebook page for more information.

Do you have an event you want to see on one of our lists? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

