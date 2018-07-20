 


Get moving and start celebrating this weekend.
Get moving and start celebrating this weekend.
Weekend Warriors: Yoga Galore All Weekend Long

Lauren Archuletta | July 20, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Love cheap yoga? This weekend is full of opportunities to get on the mat. Some are free; others are donation based. Keep reading for this weekend's picks.

Sample the signature ZK hummus at this weekend's event.
Sample the signature ZK hummus at this weekend's event.
ZK Goodness Tour
Denver’s Civic Center Park
Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m.
ZK Goodness Tour is taking over Civic Center Park this Saturday, and it’s a perfect photo opp for Instagram influencers who spend hours a day applying the perfect filter to that Buddha Bowl or sunset crow pose pic. Zoe's Kitchen is setting up a morning filled with Mediterranean treats, yoga classes and Whole30 informative sessions. Yoga starts at 10 a.m., and the first fifty yogis will receive a free ZK mat. Visit the ZK Goodness Tour Facebook page to learn more about this free event.

Head to Bruz Beers for Wander Yoga's second anniversary party.
Head to Bruz Beers for Wander Yoga's second anniversary party.
Wander Yoga’s Two-Year Celebration
Bruz Beers
Saturday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.
Wander Yoga, the Colorado traveling yoga company, is turning two this weekend. In celebration, it will be rolling out the yoga mats at Bruz Beers for a free all-levels class; Belgian beers will be available for purchase. The first 25 attendees will receive a Wander Yoga pint glass, and everyone will be entered for giveaways from Wander Yoga, Bruz Beers and Terra Persona. Visit the Wander Yoga website to register online.

Get on your mat for a good cause.
Get on your mat for a good cause.
Yoga for a Cause
Washington Park
Saturday, July 21, 12 p.m.
Grab your mat and some sunscreen before heading to Wash Park for a donation-based class this Saturday. Each month, the Endorphin Wash Park studio chooses a charity organization to receive proceeds from Yoga for a Cause, a class for which the studio’s instructors donate their time to teach. July’s chosen organization is Growing Colorado Kids, which addresses the hunger faced by refugee youth in metro Denver. For more information, or to reserve your spot, visit the Endorphin website.

Join this Parker studio for a family-friendly workshop.
Join this Parker studio for a family-friendly workshop.
Family Fun Yoga Workshop
iThrive Yoga
Saturday, July 21, 1 p.m.
Load up the car this weekend for a family-friendly activity with iThrive Yoga. No experience is necessary for this all-ages class, and it will be safe and fun for everyone to join. The class will be $25 at the door, but pre-registration is required. Visit the iThrive Yoga website to register or to learn more about the yoga, acupuncture, pilates, massage and other practices provided at the studio.

KEEL Vodka knows how to fuel a workout.
KEEL Vodka knows how to fuel a workout.
Free Yoga and Cocktails
Kinga’s Lounge
Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m.
Free yoga? Check. Free cocktails? Check. An early start to Sunday Funday? Check. Kinga’s Lounge and KEEL Vodka are teaming up to provide a free yoga class at the bar. All attendees will be given complimentary cocktails made with KEEL Vodka, and everyone will be entered to win a a free KEEL fitness bag, as well. The bonus for this fitness event: KEEL Vodka is made with zero grams of carbs, zero grams of fat, zero grams of sugar, and is gluten-free, so you can feel good about indulging post-workout. Must be 21 to participate. Visit the Eventbrite website to register.

Do you have an event you want Westword to include on one of our lists? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

