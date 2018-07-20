Weekend Warriors: Yoga Galore All Weekend Long

Love cheap yoga? This weekend is full of opportunities to get on the mat. Some are free; others are donation based. Keep reading for this weekend's picks.

Sample the signature ZK hummus at this weekend's event. Zoe's Kitchen Facebook page

ZK Goodness Tour

Denver’s Civic Center Park

Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m.

ZK Goodness Tour is taking over Civic Center Park this Saturday, and it’s a perfect photo opp for Instagram influencers who spend hours a day applying the perfect filter to that Buddha Bowl or sunset crow pose pic. Zoe's Kitchen is setting up a morning filled with Mediterranean treats, yoga classes and Whole30 informative sessions. Yoga starts at 10 a.m., and the first fifty yogis will receive a free ZK mat. Visit the ZK Goodness Tour Facebook page to learn more about this free event.

EXPAND Head to Bruz Beers for Wander Yoga's second anniversary party. Wander Yoga Facebook Page

Wander Yoga’s Two-Year Celebration

Bruz Beers

Saturday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.

Wander Yoga, the Colorado traveling yoga company, is turning two this weekend. In celebration, it will be rolling out the yoga mats at Bruz Beers for a free all-levels class; Belgian beers will be available for purchase. The first 25 attendees will receive a Wander Yoga pint glass, and everyone will be entered for giveaways from Wander Yoga, Bruz Beers and Terra Persona. Visit the Wander Yoga website to register online.