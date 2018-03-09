Chill Out at Frozen Dead Guy Days

When it comes to Colorado weirdness, nothing beats Nederland's Frozen Dead Guy Days.

This year's festival begins today at 4 p.m. with the Blue Ball, in the "ReAnimate Yourself Tent," in Guercio Field, near Barker Reservoir.

The ball includes live music, cocktails at an ice bar, and a costume contest for those who come dressed as the "Cold-as-Ice Queen" or "Grandpa Bredo," aka Frozen Dead Guy, the Norwegian man rumored to be cryogenically frozen inside a Tuff Shed in downtown Nederland.