Chill Out at Frozen Dead Guy Days

When it comes to Colorado weirdness, nothing beats Nederland's Frozen Dead Guy Days.
This year's festival begins today at 4 p.m. with the Blue Ball, in the "ReAnimate Yourself Tent," in Guercio Field, near Barker Reservoir.
The ball includes live music, cocktails at an ice bar, and a costume contest for those who come dressed as the "Cold-as-Ice Queen" or "Grandpa Bredo," aka Frozen Dead Guy, the Norwegian man rumored to be cryogenically frozen inside a Tuff Shed in downtown Nederland.
Frosty festivities continue on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, and include frozen t-shirt contests, coffin racing, a parade of hearses, a silent disco, the frozen salmon toss, a brain freeze contest, and costumed polar plunging (don't ask, just enjoy).
Ice-cold entertainment includes thirty live bands in three music tents. A $20 wristband grants access to all the shows on Saturday and Sunday, and can be purchased at any tent. Sunday-only wristbands are available for $10.
Event dates and times:
Friday, March 9: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, March 10: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 11: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the Frozen Dead Guy Days website.
