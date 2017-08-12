Denver's Improv Scene Has a Race Problem. Can Full Spectrum Fix It?

Five improvisers sit around a table in Park Hill at the start of the final rehearsal before their debut performance, cheering as one blows out matches stuck into a heart-shaped birthday cake. Nobody brought the candles. As the smoke blows away, jibes resume. What you might not expect about this scene is that every single improviser at the table identifies as an ethnic minority. The newly 33 ("Jesus age," he says) Sal Thomas, cutting his birthday cake into blue-frosted rectangles, has dreadlocks. And all of the improvisers on Full Spectrum, a new show at the Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, are at rehearsal to do something about the Denver improv scene's diversity problem – with spontaneity and a liberal dose of humor, of course.

To backtrack: The Denver scene is "more diverse than Portland, not as diverse as Queens," explains Nick Trotter, Voodoo's director of education. This is a low bar: The 2010 census lists 72.2 percent of Portland, Oregon's population as white and non-Hispanic. Go to a show in downtown Denver, and you'll find a lot of young, well-off white guys on stage.

"It has always felt like I'm usually the only black lady on the team," says Chelsea Frye, who heads Full Spectrum. She's been acting since attending Denver School of the Arts, but she got into improv ten years ago, prompted to dive in by her mother's final voice mail before her death in a drunk-driving accident. Being one of the few minority improvisers on stage means that Frye's experienced the gamut of micro- (or macro-) aggressions. She'll be on stage, miming like she's styling someone's hair, and a fellow actor will enter, voice sliding into a stereotypical depiction of a sassy black woman. In accordance with the guiding principles of improv, "I'm going to join you...but I'm gonna think about it when I get off stage," Frye says. She's also had audience members shout out vulgarities straight from President Trump's Access Hollywood tape while performing with the all-female improv dance group At the Barre.