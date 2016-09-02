Galleries: Fall Shows and Events at Havu, RedLine, Pattern Shop and Leon

Pattern Shop celebrates 25 years with a show of patterned artworks. Jonathan Kaplan

Kick-start your Labor Day weekend and roll into September with visits to Denver galleries on First Friday and throughout the month. Here’s a peep at what’s new this weekend.

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz, "Squash" and "Hummingbird," collage and oil on ceramic. William Havu Gallery

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz: Evolution

William Havu Gallery

Through October 8

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz show side-by-side — and in collaborative works — in this season opener at William Havu Gallery, blending Lobato’s mixed media and monotypes and a new batch of Ortiz’s clay sculptures. New Mexican painter Jeff Kahm is featured on the mezzanine.

Courtesy of Derrick Velasquez

Transforming Milk Into Milk

RedLine

September 2 through 25

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 2

RedLine offers one-stop variety for a happening on First Friday, beginning with a reception for Transforming Milk Into Milk, a national group show of contemporary works that take transformative leaps, curated by Derrick Velasquez At the same time, the Black Cube Nomadic Museum enters the fray with Chad Person: Blow Up, an outdoor retrospective of the artist’s wry inflatables. And for good measure, departing RedLine resident George Perez will be shooting long-exposure photographs of volunteer subjects live as a way of saying “thanks and so long.” It’s a perfect end to summer at a Denver cultural treasure. Party on.

EXPAND Annalen Schorr, "Pattern Game." Annalen Schorr

Pattern Makers

Pattern Shop Studio

3349 Blake Street

September 2 through October 21

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 2

The venerable Pattern Shop Studio, an early pioneer in what’s now become the RiNo Arts District, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a play on words and delight for the eyes. Pattern Makers features patterned paintings and ceramic works by five Colorado artists — Susan Blake, Marty Jaquis, Jerry Johnson, Jonathan Kaplan and Annalee Schorr — in reference to the building’s past as an industrial pattern shop.

Evan Mann

Creating Crumbling Cosmos: A Retrospective Screening of Films by Evan Mann

Leon Gallery

7 p.m. Friday, September 2

Leon fetes former RedLine resident Evan Mann with a free, one-night screening of works in experimental video. Mann’s many artistic disciplines converge in the shorts, many of which have been awarded in international arenas. Take a trip with Mann through pure-white vistas and natural backdrops; the show lasts about an hour, and Mann will answer questions after the curtains drop.

