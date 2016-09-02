menu

Galleries: Fall Shows and Events at Havu, RedLine, Pattern Shop and Leon

Colorado Crush, RiNo's Annual Street-Art Celebration, Announces Dates, Artists


Galleries: Fall Shows and Events at Havu, RedLine, Pattern Shop and Leon

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:58 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Pattern Shop celebrates 25 years with a show of patterned artworks.
Pattern Shop celebrates 25 years with a show of patterned artworks.
Jonathan Kaplan
Kick-start your Labor Day weekend and roll into September with visits to Denver galleries on First Friday and throughout the month. Here’s a peep at what’s new this weekend.

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz, "Squash" and "Hummingbird," collage and oil on ceramic.
Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz, "Squash" and "Hummingbird," collage and oil on ceramic.
William Havu Gallery

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz: Evolution
William Havu Gallery
Through October 8
Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz show side-by-side — and in collaborative works — in this season opener at William Havu Gallery, blending Lobato’s mixed media and monotypes and a new batch of Ortiz’s clay sculptures. New Mexican painter Jeff Kahm is featured on the mezzanine.

Galleries: Fall Shows and Events at Havu, RedLine, Pattern Shop and Leon
Courtesy of Derrick Velasquez

Transforming Milk Into Milk
RedLine
September 2 through 25
Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 2
RedLine offers one-stop variety for a happening on First Friday, beginning with a reception for Transforming Milk Into Milk, a national group show of contemporary works that take transformative leaps, curated by Derrick Velasquez  At the same time, the Black Cube Nomadic Museum enters the fray with Chad Person: Blow Up, an outdoor retrospective of the artist’s wry inflatables. And for good measure, departing RedLine resident George Perez will be shooting long-exposure photographs of volunteer subjects live as a way of saying “thanks and so long.” It’s a perfect end to summer at a Denver cultural treasure. Party on.

Annalen Schorr, "Pattern Game."
Annalen Schorr, "Pattern Game."
Annalen Schorr

Pattern Makers
Pattern Shop Studio
3349 Blake Street
September 2 through October 21
Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 2
The venerable Pattern Shop Studio, an early pioneer in what’s now become the RiNo Arts District, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a play on words and delight for the eyes. Pattern Makers features patterned paintings and ceramic works by five Colorado artists — Susan Blake, Marty Jaquis, Jerry Johnson, Jonathan Kaplan and Annalee Schorr — in reference to the building’s past as an industrial pattern shop.

Galleries: Fall Shows and Events at Havu, RedLine, Pattern Shop and Leon
Evan Mann

Creating Crumbling Cosmos: A Retrospective Screening of Films by Evan Mann
Leon Gallery
7 p.m. Friday, September 2
Leon fetes former RedLine resident Evan Mann with a free, one-night screening of works in experimental video. Mann’s many artistic disciplines converge in the shorts, many of which have been awarded in international arenas. Take a trip with Mann through pure-white vistas and natural backdrops; the show lasts about an hour, and Mann will answer questions after the curtains drop.

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area. 

Related Locations

miles
William Havu Gallery
More Info
More Info

1040 Cherokee St.
Denver, CO 80204

303-893-2360

www.williamhavugallery.com

miles
RedLine
More Info
More Info

2350 Arapahoe St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-296-4448

www.redlineart.org

miles
Leon
More Info
More Info

1112 E. 17th Ave. Parkway
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-7697

www.leongallery.com

