Galleries: Five New Shows in Denver September 16-18

Patti Hallock, "Blur." Patti Hallock, Goodwin Gallery

This Third Friday brings new exhibits all over metro Denver, at co-ops and commercial galleries alike. Here are five of the most promising:

Drop City Film Archive, Gildar Gallery

No Go Home

Gildar Gallery

September 16 through October 15

Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 16

Adam Gildar’s respected Broadway gallery returns from a break with No Go Home, a group show curated by Los Angeleno Jan Tumlir that explores the reverberations of Colorado’s 1960s art enclave and commune Drop City, where pattern painter Clark Richert and other artists set out to change the world. Did they? The work in this show goes there.

Mark Brasuell

Elaine Ricklin

Mark Brasuell, Blood

Elaine Ricklin, Water

Eva Darrington, Chroma

Spark Gallery

Through October 9

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 16

Mark Brasuell and Elaine Ricklin bring showy abstract work to Spark in a well-matched duo of shows: Brasuell journals through color and enamel paintings on plastic that reflect on being a patient caught in the fluidity of life and death, while Ricklin explores the world of water through photography that includes sparkling closeups of light-struck river rocks. Eva Darrington pipes up with another shot of color in the North Gallery. Can’t make the reception? Stop by for coffee with the artists as they close out the show from 2 to 4 p.m. on October 8.

Beau Carey, Goodwin Gallery

Beau Carey: Rabbit Island

Patti Hallock: Pull

Goodwin Fine Art

September 16 through November 4

Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16

A one-time Denverite now residing in New Mexico, Beau Carey returns to Goodwin Fine Art with another body of work based on an artist residency in natural surroundings. This time, it’s a study of the cliffs, shorelines and blue waters of Lake Superior’s Rabbit Island. Photographer Patti Hallock, new to the gallery, pitches in with a show of work continuing her subjective views of the Western landscape.

Jena Smith

Nonobjective Objects: Ceramic Work by Jean Smith

Zip 37 Gallery

Through October 2

Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 16

It’s always a party when ceramic artist Jean Smith takes over the Zip 37 co-op. This time, she shows pieces that work together in groupings hung from the ceiling, scattered in interplay on a table or affixed to a wall. And every weekend throughout the show’s run, Smith will host little evening side-trips and happenings, including a tandem exhibit of nonobjective cut-paper designs by Patricia Gaffney-Kindig on September 22 and 29, a spread of Jean’s swank beaded jewelry on September 23, and a closing reception on September 30.

Valkarie Gallery

Feral Mystics: Sharon Eisley & Valerie Savarie

Valkarie Gallery

Through October 9

Opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 16

Valkarie artists Sharon Eisley and Valerie Savarie team up in Belmar for a show of works that evoke the call of the wild — Eisley with paintings of anthropomorphized animals in surreal settings and Savarie with her intricately cut reinvented books. The drive out to Lakewood will land you in magical places.

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area.

