Galleries: MCA Fall Shows, Jared David Paul Anderson and Travis Hetman

EXPAND Kim Dickey, "The Fall Set," 2000. Porcelain. Courtesy of Kim Dickey

This weekend the reopened Museum of Contemporary Art Denver segues into fall with three big shows, while the galleries at Leon and Super Ordinary shine on with a couple of sweet solos.

Nathan Carter, "The Dramatics," 2016. Mixed media. Courtesy the artist and Casey Kaplan, New York

Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves

Nathan Carter: Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet the Dramastics

Bodacioussss

MCA Denver

October 8 through January 29

Fall Opening Celebration: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 7

($10 members, $15 nonmembers, $45 VIP)

MCA Denver puts on its fall coat with three fine new exhibits, beginning with a beautiful retrospective of works by Boulder ceramic artist Kim Dickey, many of them rooted in the history and decorative landscape of the garden. In contrast, Nathan Carter’s Meet the Dramastics installation follows an all-woman punk band’s career through stage-set vignettes interspersed with sculpture, drawings, musings on the history of art and a lot of girl-tastic interactivity. The group show Bodacioussss rounds out MCA’s fall trio with a playful look at the art world’s 21st-century crossover from the creative freedom of underground and DIY spaces into “post-Internet” media on digital stages.

MCA, which is reopening after repair work following a flood, kicks off the shows on October 7 with what it bills as a “mercurial garden party,” replete with indoor and outdoor pleasures, including a DJ set with Killd By on the rooftop, pop-up performances by the Pythian Whispers, projection mapping, Meet the Dramastics swag and the usual party stuff. VIPs and members get to start an hour early at 6 p.m., with special perks. Learn more and get tickets on Facebook.

Inside Jared David Paul Anderson's studio: Work from The Teeth in Your Skull, 2016. Jared David Paul Anderson

The Teeth in Your Skull: New Works by Jared David Paul Anderson

Leon Gallery

October 8 through November 12

Opening reception: 7 to 11 p.m. October 8

World traveler and Colorado native Jared David Paul Anderson returns to Leon for his third solo of monochromatic gestural works studded with a sense of humor. His statement is enigma; you might expect that of his work as well:

Write on your hand

Your task at hand

Roll your dice

Make a decision

Doodle gold smiley face

Spilled ink

Teeth in your skull

Smudge of life

Dribbling ball

Who’s the Boss?

Travis Hetman

Throwing the Fight: New Works by Travis Hetman

Super Ordinary

October 8 through 31

Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 8

Denver artist Travis Hetman lives for making art; at Super Ordinary, he’ll throw a piece of his immersive thing — drawings and paintings of figures propelled by cosmic backgrounds, executed in a strong, graphic style — on the wall.

