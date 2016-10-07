menu

Galleries: MCA Fall Shows, Jared David Paul Anderson and Travis Hetman

Arts: HOVAB at BMoCA, a Lakewood Art Walk and Street Art Under the Viaduct


Galleries: MCA Fall Shows, Jared David Paul Anderson and Travis Hetman

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:59 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Kim Dickey, "The Fall Set," 2000. Porcelain.
Kim Dickey, "The Fall Set," 2000. Porcelain.
Courtesy of Kim Dickey
This weekend the reopened Museum of Contemporary Art Denver segues into fall with three big shows, while the galleries at Leon and Super Ordinary shine on with a couple of sweet solos.

Nathan Carter, "The Dramatics," 2016. Mixed media.
Nathan Carter, "The Dramatics," 2016. Mixed media.
Courtesy the artist and Casey Kaplan, New York

Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves
Nathan Carter: Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet the Dramastics
Bodacioussss
MCA Denver
October 8 through January 29
Fall Opening Celebration: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 7
($10 members, $15 nonmembers, $45 VIP)
MCA Denver puts on its fall coat with three fine new exhibits, beginning with a beautiful retrospective of works by Boulder ceramic artist Kim Dickey, many of them rooted in the history and decorative landscape of the garden. In contrast, Nathan Carter’s Meet the Dramastics installation follows an all-woman punk band’s career through stage-set vignettes interspersed with sculpture, drawings, musings on the history of art and a lot of girl-tastic interactivity. The group show Bodacioussss rounds out MCA’s fall trio with a playful look at the art world’s 21st-century crossover from the creative freedom of underground and DIY spaces into “post-Internet” media on digital stages.

MCA, which is reopening after repair work following a flood, kicks off the shows on October 7 with what it bills as a “mercurial garden party,” replete with indoor and outdoor pleasures, including a DJ set with Killd By on the rooftop, pop-up performances by the Pythian Whispers, projection mapping, Meet the Dramastics swag and the usual party stuff. VIPs and members get to start an hour early at 6 p.m., with special perks. Learn more and get tickets on Facebook

Inside Jared David Paul Anderson's studio: Work from The Teeth in Your Skull, 2016.
Inside Jared David Paul Anderson's studio: Work from The Teeth in Your Skull, 2016.
Jared David Paul Anderson

The Teeth in Your Skull: New Works by Jared David Paul Anderson 
Leon Gallery
October 8 through November 12
Opening reception: 7 to 11 p.m. October 8
World traveler and Colorado native Jared David Paul Anderson returns to Leon for his third solo of monochromatic gestural works studded with a sense of humor. His statement is enigma; you might expect that of his work as well:

Write on your hand
Your task at hand
Roll your dice
Make a decision
Doodle gold smiley face
Spilled ink
Teeth in your skull
Smudge of life
Dribbling ball
Who’s the Boss?
Travis Hetman

Throwing the Fight: New Works by Travis Hetman
Super Ordinary
October 8 through 31
Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 8
Denver artist Travis Hetman lives for making art; at Super Ordinary, he’ll throw a piece of his immersive thing — drawings and paintings of figures propelled by cosmic backgrounds, executed in a strong, graphic style — on the wall.

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area. 

