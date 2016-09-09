Galleries: New Shows at Alto, Walker Fine Art and David Smith — and a Dateline Residency

The Eagle and the Condor meet up at Luis Valle's Alto Gallery show. Luis Valle

Denver galleries are starting the new season with a clean slate of shows offering something for everyone. Jump-start your fall gallery calendar with these four picks.

The Eagle and the Condor: Together in Flight

Luis Valle aka “El Chan Guri”

Alto Gallery

Through September 19

Grand opening reception: 7 p.m. Friday, September 9

Internationally known Miami muralist Luis Valle brings an Amazon prophecy to life with a shot of color, pattern and folkloric mysticism at Alto, the new Tennyson Street gallery from Westword MasterMind Anthony Garcia. The Eagle, symbolic of the industrial world, and the Condor, representing the soul of nature, come together via artwork displayed at the show. Come celebrate the auspicious beginnings of a new world cycle at the opening, where Valle will be painting live.

Julia Drenk, Walker Fine Art

Inherent Intent

Walker Fine Art

September 9 through November 5, 2016

Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 9

Accidents happen, but in making art, that isn’t a bad thing. Walker Fine Art brings together a rich group of artists — Udo Nöger, Mel Rea, Vanessa Clarke, Ana Zanic, Chris Richter, Liz Quan and Jessica Drenk — whose works share a symbiotic marriage of spontaneous choices and mastery over the results. Can’t make the opening? Walker will throw additional receptions on First Fridays in October and November.

Sarah McKenzie, "Still (Clyfford Still Museum, 2014)", 2015, oil and acrylic on canvas. David B. Smith Gallery

Sarah McKenzie: White Walls

David B. Smith Gallery

September 9 through October 8

Opening reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9

Sarah McKenzie’s heavily layered, stark studies in architecture head indoors to reveal the pristine structure of gallery and exhibition spaces for White Walls, the artist’s second solo at David B. Smith Gallery. McKenzie somehow captures the soul of a place in these works, which focus on the part of the gallery we don’t usually consider when we look at art. McKenzie will give an artist talk on Wednesday, October 5; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Extra Vitamins

Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield: Feel Days

Dateline

September 10 through October 7

Artist reception and kickoff party: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 10

Have a blast with the team of Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield, aka Extra Vitamins, who will spend a month-long residency at Dateline building a play-inspired installation. The Saturday-night kickoff,

a meet-and-greet and benefit for things to come, will include an Extra Vitamins pop-up shop hawking new zines, enamel pins, T-shirts and other artist merch, as well as live music by French Kettle at 9 p.m. Gallery co-founder and Westword MasterMind Jeromie Dorrance invites folks to check in on the installation’s progress during the residency’s run, and return to celebrate the final result at a closing party on First Friday in October.

