Galleries: Ten Know-Your-Arts First Friday Hot Spots for Denver Arts Week

Raleigh Gardiner, "Apertural-Mythologies." Helikon Gallery

It's time to dive into Denver Arts Week, and First Friday is the perfect introduction. If you don't get out to the galleries throughout the year, this is the night to change your tune. Here's a sampler of what you'll find.

Jean Herman, Niza KNoll Gallery

Contemporary Fiber 2016

Niza Knoll Gallery

Now through November 17

Receptions: 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, November 4 and December 2; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 18

Artist Talk: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19

Nationally known Denver fiber artist Carol Ann Waugh juried this textile-based blockbuster for Niza Knoll, pulling together work by more than 25 regional artists who stretch the boundaries of the genre. From art quilts to expansive installation art, Contemporary Fiber 2016 tells it like it is in the fiber-art world’s new frontier.

Amy Santoferraro, "B.B Basket." RedLine

Accessory: (A Gun Fad)

RedLine Gallery

November 4 through December 4

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday November 4

Curated by RedLine alumnus George Perez, Accessory: (A Gun Fad) aims straight for the heart of American gun culture through the eyes of eight artists — Natalie Baxter, Diane Cionni, Thomas Evans, Ietef Cavem Vita, Nikki Pike, Amy Santoferraro, Matt Slaby and Nafis M. White — who make point-blank social critiques in a variety of mediums, both traditional and conceptual. Attend the opening, and get a celebrity-faced humanized shooting target free, while they last.

The Temple

Temple Humans: Artist Showcase and Open Studios

The Temple, 2400 Curtis Street

Reception: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, November 4

Steps away from RedLine, the artists of the Temple will throw the doors of their studios open for a first-hand look at the artistic beehive’s creative culture. The youth mentor art program PlatteForum will host a pop-up gallery show of works by Temple artists Regan Rosberg, Suchitra Mattai, Mario Zoots, Lewis Neeff, Mike Protzik and Nkosi Still, and for foodies, the in-house baking artisans of Five Points Pizza and Long i Pie Shop will be serving throughout the evening. There’s more: Artist couple Viviane Le Courtois and Christopher R. Perez will lead tours of their co-working studio/gallery Processus on the 24th Street side of the building. If your Denver Arts Week goal is to see how artists are making it work in a city besieged by high rents and change, the one-two punch of RedLine and the Temple will show you the way.

Ink Lounge First Friday: In Good Taste Micro Market

Ink Lounge

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4

Free

Screen-printing shop Ink Lounge continues its new First Friday micro-market series by presenting local makers riffing on a food theme (Red Camper, The Real Dill, Backyard Soda and K-Sauce). This is Ink Lounge, though — former producers of the defunct beer-soaked ManCraftival holiday sale — so you can expect some drink, as well, compliments of Bear Creek Distillery, Divino Wine and Ratio Beerworks. And the art part? Ink Lounge will throw in an array of screen-printed posters, tea towels and aprons that carry on the food theme, with a hands-on tea-towel printing station where you can make your own.

GRACe

GRACe Grand Opening

Globeville Riverfront Arts Center

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 4

The artists and small businesses of Wazee Union lost their studios to the wrecking ball, but it wasn’t the end for them. They eventually moved to a new facility, the Globeville Riverfront Arts Center (aka GRACe), and while that maze of studios has been polishing its edges for several months, the artists are now ready for their closeup. The GRACe community will help kick off Denver Arts Week with open studios, a group gallery show, refreshments and every sign of a bright new future.

Continue reading for more Denver Arts Week/First Friday picks.