Eight Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

This weekend’s art events get down to the nitty-gritty of the gallery world, with fundraisers, Halloween themes, new ideas and solid exhibits, not to mention an opportunity to poke your toe into the water and be an artist yourself. Here are eight ways to kneel at the altar of art.

Metamorphosis

Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive

October 26 through November 12

Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, October 27

While Core members Gina Smith Caswell and Lisa Corine von Koch take over the main gallery for their member slots, Metamorphosis, a national juried show hosted by the Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter, will fill the annex with work by 39 artists from seventeen states. Gallery owner Bobbi Walker of Walker Fine Art made the selections for an exhibit on the subjects of evolution, change and growth.

EXPAND Leisure Gallery is hosting a group show of works by Alex Ablola, Marsha Mack, Dmitri Obergfell, Zach Reini, John Roemer and Scotty Zaletel. Leisure Studios

Third Annual Members Show

Leisure Gallery, 555 Santa Fe Drive

7 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 27

Studio-mates Alex Ablola, Marsha Mack, Dmitri Obergfell, Zach Reini, John Roemer and Scotty Zaletel at Leisure cleared a little space to show their own work in a pop-up members show. Don’t tarry if you want to see what this adventurous bunch is up to; it will all be cleared away to make room for a new show, Trading Post, by Staci Helms and Izzy Jarvis, which opens on November 3.

One Square Foot: RedLine's Anonymous Art Sale

RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 27

$50 general admission

RedLine's One Square Foot fundraiser is a delicious grab-bag of a gamble: More than 100 anonymous artists kicked in small works that will be available to buy for $100 each at the party, which doubles as a Halloween bash and costume contest, with spooky treats and trick-or-treating in the artists' studios. In addition to the 1SQFT Art Sale, there will also be a 1FTCUBED Art Sale silent auction of artist-curated art boxes donated by RedLine resident alumni artists. Double your fun after 9 p.m. at the after-party at Cart-Driver, 2500 Larimer Street, where the drinks will flow until midnight during a RedLine happy hour. Such a deal!

Neo-Cubism: A New Perspective by Roger Reutimann & William Stoehr opens October 27 at the Dairy. Courtesy Dairy Arts Center

Spiritual Dimensions

Neo-Cubism: A New Perspective by Roger Reutimann & William Stoehr

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

October 27 through December 3

Opening Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 27

$5 donation

The Dairy gets ready for its Día de los Muertos celebration next week with an opening for Spiritual Dimensions, a group exhibit centered around El Día and other magical and ghostly Latin American traditions, created by artists from Colorado and New Mexico, including Mark Bueno, Jaime Carrejo, Cal Duran, Danette Montoya, Tony Ortega and Sterling Trantham. In the McMahon Gallery, sculptor Roger Reutimann and painter William Stoehr dance a tango around cubist themes; artists from both exhibits will be there for the dual opening, and refreshments will be served.

EXPAND Examine the concept of "Archives as Muse" at Leon Gallery. Leon Gallery

Archives as Muse Exhibit

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

Through October 29

Reception: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 27

In preparing for Archives as Muse, a one-night presentation hosted by the Society of Rocky Mountain Archivists, in partnership with Arthyve and Denver Arts & Venues on October 26, organizers from Arthyve put out a project call for artists interested in creating works inspired by archival materials. Eight artists were selected, and you can see the fruit of their labors at Leon, but only for a few days. The reception is your best bet, though, if you want to see live performances by selectees Esther Hernandez and Elyssa Lewis; the show goes on at 7 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.

The Passage of Light Can Be Bent Courtesy of Counterpath

The Passage of Light Can Be Bent

Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 27

A multidisciplinary, multimedia crew of artists will expose the interrelatedness of the arcane and real-life horror

through poetry, art and performance during an avant-garde evening that includes butoh-inspired collage work by Jennifer Lord, autobiographical film by poet Julia Madsen, a multimedia lecture by Noah Travis Phillips, an audio-visual performance by Trace Reddell, and film and video from Nicolas Saltrese and Anna Winter.

Next to the Decks Halloween Bash!

Next Gallery

6851 West Colfax Avenue

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 28

$10 admission at the door

The artists of Next Gallery get into the Halloween spirit while raising a few bucks toward setting down deeper roots in their new Lakewood location with an old-fashioned house party: Wear a costume to compete for art prizes and enjoy DJ sets and special art installations by local artists. Admission is 21+.

EXPAND Get Creative with Bill and Franny. Courtesy of Gildar Gallery

Drawing with Bill and Franny Stockman

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 29

RSVP to info@gildargallery.com

Gildar Gallery closes out its current show, William Stockman: After Thought, in a creative way by inviting the public to sit down and draw with Stockman and his six-year-old daughter, Franny, who is a source of inspiration to the artist and, hopefully, will be the same for you. After Thought officially runs through November 4, but here’s an opportunity to see art directly through the artist’s eyes. An RSVP is requested in advance.

