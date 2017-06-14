menu

Five Best Gallery Openings This Week, June 14-17

Five Best Gallery Openings This Week, June 14-17

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 6:56 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Linda Lopez, "Untitled (Porcelain Dust Furry with Gold Rocks #11)." ceramic, 2017.
David B. Smith Gallery
A A

You can’t say Denver’s art scene isn’t diverse. We’ve got it all: co-ops, highbrow galleries, indies, pop-ups, street art, nonprofit programs and more. Venture out, and you’ll find a little bit of everything opening this week. Here’s what’s newest:

See artful dolls at Valkarie Gallery.
Susan Dillon

Art Dolls
Valkarie Gallery
June 14-18
Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Move over, Barbie. Valkarie pays tribute to a different kind of doll with Art Dolls, a five-day pop-up showcasing dolls designed to be art objects and not playthings. More than a dozen artists are participating in the invitational exhibit, a parallel universe of bird people, artfully cut paper dolls, bendable creatures made from twisted yarn and other mixed-media feats of both soft and hard sculpture. While some participants already specialize in doll art, others take a leap outside their comfort zone to experiment with the concept; while you’re there, have a look in the residents’ gallery to see what Valkarie members are up to when they’re not making dolls.

Patty Carroll, "Tea Party."
©Patty Carroll, Helikon Gallery

A Modern Baroque
Helikon Gallery & Studios
June 14-July 22
Opening Reception: Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Concert With Sémplice: Saturday, June 17, $20, 7:30 p.m.
The exuberance and excess of baroque thinking, wildly reordered by modern themes, overtakes the walls at Helikon for the national group show A Modern Baroque, a cheeky, no-holds-barred trip into the visually over-the-top. For the full-blast effect, wait to see it at a June 17 concert in the gallery with the Denver baroque ensemble Sémplice. Too highly gilt and Trump-indicative for you? The Endless Stage: The Art of Tom Sarmo, in Helikon’s Gallery 101, will also be on view to amuse with a round of rich and enchanting illustrations.

Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

