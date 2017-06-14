Five Best Gallery Openings This Week, June 14-17
Linda Lopez, "Untitled (Porcelain Dust Furry with Gold Rocks #11)." ceramic, 2017.
David B. Smith Gallery
You can’t say Denver’s art scene isn’t diverse. We’ve got it all: co-ops, highbrow galleries, indies, pop-ups, street art, nonprofit programs and more. Venture out, and you’ll find a little bit of everything opening this week. Here’s what’s newest:
See artful dolls at Valkarie Gallery.
Susan Dillon
Art Dolls
Valkarie Gallery
June 14-18
Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Move over, Barbie. Valkarie pays tribute to a different kind of doll with Art Dolls, a five-day pop-up showcasing dolls designed to be art objects and not playthings. More than a dozen artists are participating in the invitational exhibit, a parallel universe of bird people, artfully cut paper dolls, bendable creatures made from twisted yarn and other mixed-media feats of both soft and hard sculpture. While some participants already specialize in doll art, others take a leap outside their comfort zone to experiment with the concept; while you’re there, have a look in the residents’ gallery to see what Valkarie members are up to when they’re not making dolls.
Patty Carroll, "Tea Party."
©Patty Carroll, Helikon Gallery
A Modern Baroque
Helikon Gallery & Studios
June 14-July 22
Opening Reception: Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Concert With Sémplice: Saturday, June 17, $20, 7:30 p.m.
The exuberance and excess of baroque thinking, wildly reordered by modern themes, overtakes the walls at Helikon for the national group show A Modern Baroque, a cheeky, no-holds-barred trip into the visually over-the-top. For the full-blast effect, wait to see it at a June 17 concert in the gallery with the Denver baroque ensemble Sémplice. Too highly gilt and Trump-indicative for you? The Endless Stage: The Art of Tom Sarmo, in Helikon’s Gallery 101, will also be on view to amuse with a round of rich and enchanting illustrations.
