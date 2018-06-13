Six Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver

It’s challenging week for gallery-goers, who will be partly steeped in art by young and emerging artists with heartbreaking talent, and partly traveling off the beaten path in lighter ways. At any rate, don’t stay away. You will be rewarded for your trouble. Here are six ways to indulge in new art this weekend in Denver.

Cooper & Dash

Heroes vs. Villains

Cooper & Dash, 1441 Wazee Street, Unit 103

June 14 through July 14

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

The LoDo gift shop Cooper & Dash is primarily a hip gift shop, but it also regularly gives over wall space to fun art exhibits that fit in with the rest of the retail mix in the store. Heroes vs. Villains is just that kind of show — a group outing focused on pop-culture media characters both good and evil. It’s a nice fit for Comic Con, and worth coming in out of the heat to see.

Sierra Barela Montoya's Not Much of a Writer, I Love You opens June 15 at Odessa Denver. Sierra Barela Montoya

Sierra Barela Montoya, Not Much of a Writer, I Love You

Odessa Denver, 430 Santa Fe Drive

June 15 through July 27

Opening Reception: Friday, June 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sierra Barela Montoya, a young artist with a bright future (and one of the first batch of Denver artists chosen to provide work for MCA Denver’s Octopus Initiative art-lending library project), gets a chance to shine in a solo show mounted by Odessa Denver at the Collective SML/k space on Santa Fe Drive. Humor, art-history jokes, odd juxtapositions and lush colors all intersect in her collage-like paintings and sculptures, making for an exhibit that will raise a million questions in your mind.