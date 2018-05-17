Six Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Art by kids and their artist parents, art for dumb rocks, famous photogs — we’ve got ’em all this weekend, and more. Here are six ways to take in new art.
Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo, Organized Chaos
Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street
May 17 through June 8
Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5 to 8 p.m.
Printmaker Carol Brown and sculptor Louis Trujillo show together this month in Art Gym’s member-driven Commonspace Gallery, with offerings tied together by a thread of chaos: in Trujillo’s case, the kind that comes when Alzheimer’s hits a family member, and for Browning, the chaos she creates by cutting up monoprints and reconfiguring the imagery. Outliers, an exhibit of mixed-media works by Jason Pollen, opens the same night in the main gallery. Kill two birds with one stone.
Mike Womack, Love Letters to Rocks
Whitney Hubbs, Stutter Shutter, in the Project Room
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street, Suite A
May 18 through June 16
Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Mike Womack brings new meaning to the concept of rock art in Love Letters to Rocks, comprising large boulders suspended within wooden frameworks to face monochromatic paintings on the walls, which have been designed for the entertainment of the inanimate rocks. That will have you pondering the lack of reciprocity in the art gallery, while Los Angeleno Whitney Hubbs’s photographs contrast folded and trussed fabrics, plastic and foil against the human form for Stutter Shutter, a traveling exhibit that continually morphs while it’s on the road.
My Kid Could Do That!
Emmanuel Gallery, 1201 Tenth Street, Auraria campus
Reception: Friday, May 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
As noted by sculptor Michael Brohman and photographer Sharifa Moore, cultural pursuits do tend to rub off on children who are raised by artists, performers and musicians, constantly surrounded by the creative process. Whether or not they choose the same route as adults is another story, but the share is there, forever leaving an imprint. In tribute to the artist/child symbiosis, the duo envisioned My Kid Could Do That!, a gallery show just for the artwork of artists’ kids, with or without companion works by the parents. It’s a bit of free-for-all open call: To participate, just bring artwork with you to the gallery on Friday, May 18, between noon and 5 p.m. and be prepared to hang or install and take down the work yourself, wherever you can eke a space. Expect to see some art-celebrity families represented on the wall and in the house, and bring snacks to share. There might also be a lot of hungry littles running around the place.
Mary Recchia Solo Show
Zip 37 Gallery, 3644 Navajo Street
May 18 through June 3
Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Whether by design or accident, another child of artists has a show opening on May 18, though she’s an adult and an artist in her own right: Mary Recchia, daughter of art couple Zoa Ace and Louis Recchia, who followed in her parents’ footsteps to become a member of Zip 37 Gallery. Mary’s work is whimsical and often depicts denizens of the animal world; the show will be brimming with affordable paintings, drawings and linocuts. It’s all in the family.
Soldiers & Saints: Works by Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg
Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder
May 18 through August 31
Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
National photographers Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg might seem like strange bedfellows at first glance, but Soldiers & Saints juxtaposes Makos’s celebrated images of the 1970s New York art and punk scenes with Solberg’s faded Polaroid images of servicemen in a way that works, telling stories drawn from two opposing human substrata. Both artists will be present at the reception, and an artist talk is scheduled on Tuesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Noah Travis Phillips, #Allegorithms
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
May 19 through June 10
Opening Reception: Saturday, May 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Dateline checks in with #Allegorithms, a solo show by digital artist Noah Travis Phillips that opens with a performance/lecture at the reception. The MFA candidate in DU’s Emergent Digital Practices program will also present “meta-diagram collages, epic 3-D prints, pseudo-interactive video and companion web-pages.” Hop on the cyber-wave, and while you’re in the neighborhood, drop in next door at the new Juicebox Gallery, 3006A Larimer Street, where an inaugural group show, Fool, closes tonight. Who says art is dead in RiNo?
