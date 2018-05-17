Six Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Art by kids and their artist parents, art for dumb rocks, famous photogs — we’ve got ’em all this weekend, and more. Here are six ways to take in new art.

Louis Trujillo pays tribute to family members with Alzheimer's in Organized Chaos. Louis Trujillo

Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo, Organized Chaos

Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street

May 17 through June 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5 to 8 p.m.

Printmaker Carol Brown and sculptor Louis Trujillo show together this month in Art Gym’s member-driven Commonspace Gallery, with offerings tied together by a thread of chaos: in Trujillo’s case, the kind that comes when Alzheimer’s hits a family member, and for Browning, the chaos she creates by cutting up monoprints and reconfiguring the imagery. Outliers, an exhibit of mixed-media works by Jason Pollen, opens the same night in the main gallery. Kill two birds with one stone.

Whitney Hubbs, "Other Picture #4 (Swaddled Organs)," 2018, inkjet print. Whitney Hubbs

Mike Womack, Love Letters to Rocks

Whitney Hubbs, Stutter Shutter, in the Project Room

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street, Suite A

May 18 through June 16

Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Mike Womack brings new meaning to the concept of rock art in Love Letters to Rocks, comprising large boulders suspended within wooden frameworks to face monochromatic paintings on the walls, which have been designed for the entertainment of the inanimate rocks. That will have you pondering the lack of reciprocity in the art gallery, while Los Angeleno Whitney Hubbs’s photographs contrast folded and trussed fabrics, plastic and foil against the human form for Stutter Shutter, a traveling exhibit that continually morphs while it’s on the road.