Five Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend

There’s really no such thing as a slow week for Denver’s always-in-motion gallery scene, even when it looks that way. Look between the cracks, and you’ll find things to do, whether it’s a new must-see exhibit or a win-win museum benefit. Here’s some help in lining up your cultural itinerary for this weekend.

Strange Looks

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

March 29 through April 28

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gildar Gallery has a track record for good-looking, nation-scouring group shows juxtaposing both young and mid-career artists. Strange Looks showcases a mélange of works about the aggressive power of the gaze and the converse dominion of the gazee. Artists include Herman Aguirre, Theresa Anderson, David Antonio Cruz, Rashawn Griffin, Matthew Harris, Becky Kolsrud, Jasmine Little, Kyle Vu-Dunn and Didier William.

Craig Robb

Craig Robb, Incident on a Surface

Noah Sodano, Neglected Spectra

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

March 30 to April 15

Opening Reception: Friday, March 30, 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Longtime Pirate artist Craig Robb adds some new elements — light and color — to his sculptural constructions for his 2018 show, Incident on a Surface, exploring both in contrast to the more familiar stark wood panels and metal slices he’s known for. Get in on Robb’s illuminating experience, and see new work by Noah Sodano, too, as well as scattered pieces by Marie Gibbons and Jason Kellermeyer, in a revival of the old Pirate Treasure Chest guest-artist space.

BMoCA

Open Wall

Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Friday, March 30, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Free

BMoCA’s annual Open Wall benefit is a bit of a free-for-all as it offers artists exactly what the title suggests: free wall space to hang work for a self-curated exhibit and art auction. Also free: admission for the art-viewing public. Artists should arrive at 4:30 p.m. to install works on a first-come, first-served basis; everyone else is welcome to come party and make bids at 5:30 p.m. The auction proceeds are split fifty/fifty between the artists and BMoCA at the end of the evening, and everyone goes home happy.

Celebrate April Fools' Eve with Karl Christian Krumpholz at Cabal Gallery. Karl Christian Krumpholz

Fools Eve

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Saturday, March 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

Cabal gives over its walls to Denver comic artist Karl Christian Krumpholz (whose regular comic strip "The Denver Bootleg” covers Denver bands' first shows for Westword). When he’s not busy dreaming up new material for this rag, Krumpholz is busy telling Colfax stories for his 30 Miles of Crazy! comic series and drawing old buildings here and across the nation; expect a combination of seedy revelations at Cabal, along with comedy by Danny Ramos and Fronzo D. Gilkey II, and live music by Bolonium and Gort vs. Goom.

EXPAND Eriko Tsogo, "Virtue of Chastity and the Tragedy of Malformed Mensters," mixed media on paper. Eriko Tsogo, Leon Gallery

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

Saturday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leon and Arthyve will team up to host another local edition of Art + Feminism, an international Wikipedia edit-a-thon aimed at evening up representation of women artists on the know-it-all website, as well as making up for the gross inequality among men and women editors for the online encyclopedia. Bring a laptop and lend a hand (archivists and librarians will be there to help); then hang around afterward for the closing reception for Wrong Women: Myths From Sky by Eriko Tsogo. Learn more about Art + Feminism online.

