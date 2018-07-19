Nine Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

This week the galleries are giving equal time to the art of popular culture, co-ops and smart showcases for buzz-worthy artists. Whether you choose to forage for collectible vinyl toys at Lowbrow’s yard sale or see the world through a refugee’s eyes and words at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, there’s plenty to do and see in Denver’s art world. Here are nine shows to get your weekend rolling.

Daisy Patton, "Untitled (Of Hoston),” 2018, oil on archival print on panel. Daisy Patton

Daisy Patton: This Is Not Goodbye

CU Art Museum, 1085 18th Street, University of Colorado at Boulder

July 19 through November 17

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Right on the heels of an exhibit that opened last weekend at Art Gym (it runs through August 3), prolific painter Daisy Patton unveils another direction in her highly recognizable work with This Is Not Goodbye, a solo show opening on July 19 at the CU At Museum. While Patton continues in her trademark vein of blowing up and painting over found photographs, her subject matter for this exhibit is American post-mortem photography, resulting in a tribute to the anonymous dead overwhelmed by eerie details from their ornate funeral-parlor surroundings.

An imaginary gig poster for Wheelchair Sports Camp. Ella Trujillo

Mile High Mixtape, Vol. 1

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Unit E, in Lakewood

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 19, 5 to 10 p.m.

For Mile High Mixtape, Scott and Myah Bailey of Sally Centigrade enlisted Colorado Public Radio host Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo to help them round up twenty local urban artists to pair with twenty local bands. Their task: To create imaginary gig posters for their assigned combos. The resulting show, a visual mixtape of sorts, represents a diverse swath of talent, ranging from well-loved veterans to fresh newcomers, in the Denver music and the art scenes. Hit the opening, enjoy the art and get down to a solo set by Dressy Bessy’s Tammy Shine.