Geek Alert: Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo Tickets Go on Sale Today


Geek Alert: Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo Tickets Go on Sale Today

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:50 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Tickets for the Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo go on sale today.
Tickets for the Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo go on sale today.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Tickets go on sale at noon today, January 24, for the annual Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo, or DINK. Founded by the team that started Denver ComicCon, the event spotlights the most innovate artists working on the fringes of the graphic-novel and comic-book universe.

“The pop-culture, big-box cons are amazing and incredible, and we have them in spades now. They provide such a huge array [of options],” Charlie La Greca told Westword contributor Cory Casciato last year. “What’s cool about this is we can bring the focus back to just art and comics and the cross-pollination of what it means for art. It’s really embracing all comics genres, not [just] focused on sci-fi and superheroes and stuff like that.”

DINK's just-announced guests of honor, the Hernandez brothers, are the artists behind Love and Rockets, a series that started in the 1980s and continues today.

To write the series, each of the brothers, Gilbert, Jaime and Mario, take on different story lines set in Los Angeles and the fictional village of Polomar, Mexico. Some involve magical realism, others pure romance.

The Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo.
The Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo.
Danielle Lirette

The brothers are joining an already impressive cadre of comic creators and graphic novelists, including former Westword contributor, Noah Van Sciver, Leina del Duca, Zach Howard and Aidan Koch, as well as independent comic companies and distributors.

The expo culminates with the annual DINKy Awards, which celebrate the best in the independent-comics world, on Saturday, April 9, at the McNichols Building.

For more information about how to register and even get a scholarship to attend, go to DINK Denver's website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
