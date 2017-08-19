Reader: Get Ready, the Developers Are Coming for Your Neighborhood

Artists are turning RiNo Arts District promotional sculptures into sites of mourning to lament the impact of gentrification on the neighborhood.

Earlier this week, Westword reported, "The River North Arts District is booting out actual artists: That's the claim of a group of arts activists/residents who ramped up the fight against gentrification in the River North neighborhood by redecorating three iron slabs touting the RiNo Art District with flowers, crosses and other objects of mourning on Monday, August 14, 2017."

The group that redecorated the slabs also encouraged the community to engage in similar acts of resistance.