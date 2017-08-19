 


Artists are turning RiNo Arts District promotional sculptures into sites of mourning to lament the impact of gentrification on the neighborhood.EXPAND
Artists are turning RiNo Arts District promotional sculptures into sites of mourning to lament the impact of gentrification on the neighborhood.
Reader: Get Ready, the Developers Are Coming for Your Neighborhood

Westword Staff | August 19, 2017 | 5:00am
Earlier this week, Westword reported, "The River North Arts District is booting out actual artists: That's the claim of a group of arts activists/residents who ramped up the fight against gentrification in the River North neighborhood by redecorating three iron slabs touting the RiNo Art District with flowers, crosses and other objects of mourning on Monday, August 14, 2017."

The group that redecorated the slabs also encouraged the community to engage in similar acts of resistance.

Reader Scarlett minces no words when it came to her take on the future of gentrification in the city. In response, she writes: "Get Ready SWANSEA, GLOBEVILLE and ELYRIA, the investors are now targeting your quiet neighborhoods!"

Alex is even more blunt: "Fuck RiNo and its greed! Stupid yuppies trying to be 'edgy' – what a load of shit."

And Hannah writes, "You can't even afford to live within Denver, and now places you've loved forever can't afford it either. No wonder two-thirds of people polled want to move out of Denver. I would've lived here forever, but now I'm wondering if I should or even can."

What do you think about the arts community's role in the gentrification of the RiNo?

