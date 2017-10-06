Denver Art Museum's Gio Ponti Building Closing for Revamp

A model of the Sie Welcome Center, with tube entrance to the Ponti on the right.

On Sunday, November 19, the Denver Art Museum’s gray-glass-tile-clad building on Civic Center Park that was designed by renowned Italian modernist Gio Ponti will close to the public for three years so that the landmark can be completely modernized mechanically while its architectural character is preserved. The goal is to finish the project by the end of 2021, which marks the fiftieth anniversary of the opening of the Ponti building in 1971.

The estimated cost of the endeavor is $150 million, and in honor of a gift of $25 million for the renovation project from J. Landis and Sharon Martin, the structure, now called the North Building, will be renamed the J. Landis and Sharon Martin Building when it reopens.

It was around five years ago that Christoph Heinrich, the Frederick and Jan Mayer director of the DAM, began to explore the idea of bringing the Ponti building up to date. He had the full backing of the board; as far back as 2006, when Daniel Libeskind’s Hamilton Building was completed, the need for repairs at the Ponti was widely known.