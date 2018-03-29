Review: Two Artists Invent Their Own Worlds at Goodwin

Goodwin Fine Art is hosting a pair of tight solos that work beautifully together, though the two artists take almost opposite approaches to their related themes: imagining and fantasizing about nature.

In the capacious main gallery, Ashley Eliza Williams: Anthropocene features paintings of imaginary rocks rendered realistically; these are paired with works on paper sporting invented scientific data whose underlying idea is that human presence is a part of the natural record. “I’m painting rocks as unnatural objects altered by humans,” Ashley Eliza Williams writes, pointing out that “our species can now be considered a ‘geological force’ like glaciers and volcanoes.” This explains the show's title; "anthropocene" is the word that scientists use to describe the last few thousand years of human impact on the planet. Williams imagines future generations excavating fossilized plastics and petrified industrial chemicals.

EXPAND Installation view of Ashley Eliza Williams: Anthropocene. Wes Magyar