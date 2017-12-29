Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale January 22

Hamilton, the megahit Broadway hip-hop musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, is coming to Denver February 27 tthrough April 1. Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Buyers can purchase a maximum of four tickets, which will cost between $75 to $545.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts wants fans to know there is just one place to buy tickets (ethically, at least): straight from the DCPA.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," says Hamilton producer Jeffrey Sellers, in a statement announcing the sale date. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org.”
People who buy tickets through third-party websites are often subject to higher rates, if not suckered by outright scams. As the DCPA warns: "Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance, and they run the risk of overpaying."
Starting January 22, tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 303-893-4100 or in person at the DCPA Box Office in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!