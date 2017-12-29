Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale January 22

Hamilton, the megahit Broadway hip-hop musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, is coming to Denver February 27 tthrough April 1. Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Buyers can purchase a maximum of four tickets, which will cost between $75 to $545.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts wants fans to know there is just one place to buy tickets (ethically, at least): straight from the DCPA.