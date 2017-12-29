 


Hamilton on Broadway.EXPAND
pinter

Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale January 22

Kyle Harris | December 29, 2017 | 11:03am
Hamilton, the megahit Broadway hip-hop musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, is coming to Denver February 27 tthrough April 1. Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Buyers can purchase a maximum of four tickets, which will cost between $75 to $545.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts wants fans to know there is just one place to buy tickets (ethically, at least): straight from the DCPA

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," says Hamilton producer Jeffrey Sellers, in a statement announcing the sale date. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org.”

People who buy tickets through third-party websites are often subject to higher rates, if not suckered by outright scams. As the DCPA warns: "Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance, and they run the risk of overpaying."

Starting January 22, tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 303-893-4100 or in person at the DCPA Box Office in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

