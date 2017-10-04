Five of Colorado's Scariest Haunted Houses and Attractions

October's increasingly long nights signal a month-long indulgence in our collective dark side. To honor (and monetize) this time-honored tradition, a plethora of local haunted houses are serving up more frights than any gore hound could want. Ready to be scared? These five terrifying experiences will keep your nightmare stores fully stocked until next year.

Terror in the Corn

Through October 29

Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie

Despite forming the backbone of the agrarian economy, cornfields become downright sinister at nightfall, when the shadowy stalks are thought to hide untold menaces. At Anderson Farm's Terror in the Corn, there's no telling what horrors are lurking around the next corner. Guests who feel like getting in on the splatter fest can live out their Dawn of the Dead dreams at the Zombie Paintball Hunt. Admission to each attraction is $22 to $25, or $40 to $45 for both. Check out the Terror in the Corn website for tickets and information, including directions.



13th Floor

13th Floor & Asylum Haunted House

Through November 11

3400 East 52nd Avenue

Celebrated by media ranging from MTV to USA Today to Fangoria, the 13th Floor and Asylum Haunted Houses are hair-raising gauntlets of gore. From its Denver base, 13th Floor Entertainment Group has expanded over the years and now produces haunted-house attractions in Phoenix, Austin, San Antonio and Chicago every Halloween season – but Denver's version remains the largest and spookiest. After relocating to new digs on 52nd Avenue, the revamped 13th Floor is 10,000 feet larger than its predecessor, complete with more parking space and a more efficient waiting area. To learn more and buy tickets, $20 to $40, visit 13th Floor's website.



City of the Dead Haunted House

Through November 11

7007 East 88th Avenue, Henderson

Clocking in at just over 30,000 square feet, the City of the Dead Haunted House is Colorado's largest and longest indoor haunt, as well as a perennial favorite. Consistently ranked among the top haunts not only in the state, but in the entire country, City of the Dead stands out for its attention to detailed costuming and set decoration as well as an unnervingly committed cast of ghouls. This year, the attraction is offering a trio of new haunts: Dark Souls, the Dead Rising and Carnival of Carnage. Visit City of the Dead's home page for tickets, $20 to $55, and information. And if you get cold feet, don't worry: Tickets are valid all season long.

Haunted Field of Screams

Through October 31

10451 McKay Road, Thornton

Colorado's largest outdoor haunted house combines the mind-bending existential terror of being lost in a corn labyrinth with a murderer's row of monsters, stabby serial killers and zombies, along with a gaggle of happily horrified guests. With three different terrifying attractions — the OG Haunted Field of Screams, Dead Man's Night Maze and the delightful-sounding Zombie Paintball Massacre — visitors can decide just how involved they'd like to be in the action. The Field of Screams team will also host a more family-friendly Halloween attraction at Maize in the City. Visit the Haunted Field of Screams website for tickets, $24 to $125, directions and more information.

Reaper's Hollow Facebook

Reaper's Hollow

Through October 31

11321 Dransfeldt Road, Parker

A terror-inducing trek through a cornfield and into a decrepit shack in the darkened woods, Reaper's Hollow is only for the brave of heart. Though the thrills are strictly PG-13, that still leaves room for plenty of jump scares and paranormal spookiness. With a second attraction called Dead End Motel, the Reaper's Hollow haunted house offers two horror experiences for just $20. Conveniently located in nearby Parker, it's ideal for families with older kids, couples and any other brave souls willing to give it a go-round. Visit the Reaper's Hollow website to find out more.

