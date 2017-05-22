menu

Watch the Trailer for Denver-Raised Comedian T.J. Miller's New HBO Special

Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Watch the Trailer for Denver-Raised Comedian T.J. Miller's New HBO Special

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
T.J. Miller will star in an HBO special, broadcast Saturday, June 17.
T.J. Miller will star in an HBO special, broadcast Saturday, June 17.
HBO/Funny or Die
A A

Last year, HBO announced it would be recording a special with T.J. Miller, a hometown boy made very good, at the Paramount Theatre. The network just released the trailer for the special, which will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Its title: T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous.

Related Stories

Miller is known for starring in Deadpool, his role in the HBO sitcom Silicon Valley and his standup, which has brought him international acclaim.

Check out the trailer for Meticulously Ridiculous below:

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >