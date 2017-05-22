Watch the Trailer for Denver-Raised Comedian T.J. Miller's New HBO Special

T.J. Miller will star in an HBO special, broadcast Saturday, June 17. HBO/Funny or Die

Last year, HBO announced it would be recording a special with T.J. Miller, a hometown boy made very good, at the Paramount Theatre. The network just released the trailer for the special, which will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Its title: T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous.

Miller is known for starring in Deadpool, his role in the HBO sitcom Silicon Valley and his standup, which has brought him international acclaim.

Check out the trailer for Meticulously Ridiculous below: