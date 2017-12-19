Review: Her Paris Shows More Art Herstory at DAM

Over the past few years, women artists have finally been given their due, with dozens of exhibits celebrating c ontributions that, with a few notable exceptions, had previously been ignored. The Denver Art Museum has been a leader in the effort to right this wrong: Last year it presented Women of Abstract Expressionism, which rewrote the history of American art in the 1950s, and now it’s hosting the blockbuster Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism. This show is perhaps not as groundbreaking as the earlier one, because the subject of women artists in the nineteenth century has been studied for at least a generation; nonetheless, it’s a spectacular example of this trend of highlighting artists whose relative obscurity was nothing more than the byproduct of sexism.

That sexism was extremely pronounced in painting. Although a few women artists had emerged earlier, it wasn’t until the second half of the nineteenth century that a large number of European women took up painting. And the male artists were having none of it: In France, as in this country, women could be admitted to colleges, universities, even medical schools, but they were not allowed to enroll in art schools. The sticking point was the male nude model. At the time, people believed that history painting — the depictions of battlefields, warfare at sea or some other momentous event — was the most important type of art. To carry out such paintings, which typically include the depictions of many men, the prevailing thought was that only through the drawing of the male nude model could artists attain the anatomical knowledge necessary to accurately depict men in movement. Given notions about propriety during this period, it was deemed entirely inappropriate for women to be in proximity to a naked man. This was the situation at the most prestigious art school in the world, the Ècole des Beaux-Arts, until the very end of the nineteenth century. But other art schools, such as the Académie Julian, had begun accepting women decades before.

"Balaclava," by Lady Elizabeth Butler, oil on canvas. Courtesy American Federation of Arts