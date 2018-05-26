Reader: Heritage Amusement Park Worth the Walk Through History

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and that means...amusement parks! Elitch Gardens opened at the end of April but is upping its game this weekend with fireworks on Sunday, May 27. Lakeside Amusement Park opened on Friday, May 25. Water World opens for the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26. That's when Heritage Amusement Park will also open, making a comeback after taking a year off.

In anticipation of that opening, Kera Morris wrote about the park's wild ride through the past six decades, including the name change from Heritage Square to simply Heritage. Will readers welcome it back? Says Amy:

Was extremely disappointed in Heritage Square. Definitely declined since its glory days.