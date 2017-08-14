 


Need a Laugh? High Plains Comedy Festival Announces Full Schedule
Adam Cayton-Holland

Need a Laugh? High Plains Comedy Festival Announces Full Schedule

Westword Staff | August 14, 2017 | 12:46pm
AA

The fifth edition of the High Plains Comedy Festival is right around the corner, and organizers just announced the full schedule.

The annual event, founded by writer and comedian Adam Cayton-Holland, spotlights both local and national acts, many of whom appear on truTV's Those Who Can't alongside Denver luminaries in the Grawlix: Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl, and Ben Roy.

The festival will host 25 shows in all and takes place August 24-26 at venues on South Broadway and at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

Among the 100 performers taking the mic will be Sonya Eddy, Maria Thayer and Rory Scovel.

For a full list and tickets, which run between $5 and $20, go to the High Plains Comedy Festival website.

