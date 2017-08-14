Need a Laugh? High Plains Comedy Festival Announces Full Schedule

The fifth edition of the High Plains Comedy Festival is right around the corner, and organizers just announced the full schedule.
The annual event, founded by writer and comedian Adam Cayton-Holland, spotlights both local and national acts, many of whom appear on truTV's Those Who Can't alongside Denver luminaries in the Grawlix: Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl, and Ben Roy.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The festival will host 25 shows in all and takes place August 24-26 at venues on South Broadway and at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
Among the 100 performers taking the mic will be Sonya Eddy, Maria Thayer and Rory Scovel.
For a full list and tickets, which run between $5 and $20, go to the High Plains Comedy Festival website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!