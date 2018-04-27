The Best Hill Climbs Near Denver for Road Bikers

Colorado is renowned for its cycling, especially when it comes to mountainous road rides. Within an hour of Denver, the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains offers some of the longest and most exhilarating hill climbs in the country, including such legendary cycling events as the Triple Bypass Bike Ride (a 120-mile haul that includes 10,000 feet of vertical gain; it turns thirty on July 14 this year) and the Bob Cook Memorial Hill Climb (a daunting 28-mile race that begins in Idaho Springs and ends at the top of fourteener Mount Evans — which has the highest paved road in the U.S.).

Whether you're crazy enough to participate in those events and need some training, or you just want to whip yourself into shape — quickly — we've compiled a short list of the best hill climbs near Denver — all along paved roads with shoulder space.

Now that it's spring, it's time to take those road bikes out of the garage, pump the tires and get ready to pedal up some hills. Remember, no pain, no gain. And the downhills are all worth it...right?