Historic Elitch Theatre Cancels 2018 Season

But on June 4, the board of the Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation announced that it was canceling its 2018 season because of unexpected damages. Here's the message:

We are deeply saddened to say that we will be canceling our 2018 events at the Theatre. It has been a rough month with many more ahead of us as we process through the damages of the Theatre. As more information becomes available we will pass it along. The support you have given us has been amazing. The journey; while hard at times has created great accomplishments and great joy in our hearts. Here is the press release that we will be sending out shortly. We wanted you to hear it from us first.

Due to previously unforeseen circumstances, the Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation regrets that it must cancel the 2018 Summer Programming at the Theatre. The wind damage to the Historic Elitch Theatre was extensive; estimates for the required work to repair the Theatre are ongoing. Some temporary repairs have been completed. The Board continues to assess the mounting fiscal implications.

FAQ:

1. What is the Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation Board doing to repair the damage?

We are working with our insurance company, construction companies, historical restoration companies and our landlord to assess and evaluate the scope of the work required, the timeline and feasibility of restoring the integrity of the structure.

2. Does the Theatre have insurance coverage?

Yes. We are working with our insurance company to assess what our policy covers based on the damage reports that are available and being generated in ongoing assessments.

3. What can we do to help?

Please stay tuned for announcements of opportunities to participate in off-site programming.

4. Why can’t the movies and events happen out on the lawn?

The Theatre building where all the equipment and logistics are housed for the summer movie series is completely inaccessible.

5. Will sponsorship and ticket monies be returned?

Yes all monies will be returned.

Thank you again for being so faithful to this historic treasure!

