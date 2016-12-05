History Colorado Displays the Winner of Its Awkward Family Photo Contest

Awkward Family Photos/AMA Divine Photography

"Get a Room." That's what Hannah Thollot titled this photograph of her parents smooching, which has been chosen as the top awkward family photo in Colorado.

"We were taking family photos before I left for college," remembers Thollot, "It was August 2014. They were taken in Masonville, Colorado, by Ali Almquist." The photographer suggested that the elder Thollots kiss for the cameras, and the looks on the faces of their kids say far more than a thousand words.

Hannah, whose family lives in Longmont, submitted the shot to History Colorado's Awkward Family Photo contest, and on December 6 it will be added to the Awkward Family Photos exhibit that opened this summer and runs through January 8 at the History Colorado Center.

That exhibit was curated and designed by the folks behind Awkwardfamilyphotos.com, a national website that collects hilarious pictures and selected more than 200 for this display. It was booked by History Colorado before the institution decided to drop non-local blockbusters like Toys and focus more on Colorado history; organizers there did their best to give the show a local twist with By Their Hats, Horses and Homes, We Shall Know Them, an accompanying display that focuses on the works of three turn-of-the-last-century Colorado photographers, including Charles Lillybridge, which were culled from History Colorado's collection.

Nothing awkward about this Charles Lillybridge photo of early cyclists in Denver. Charles Lillybridge from History Colorado

History Colorado is located at 1200 Broadway; find out more at historycoloradocenter.org.