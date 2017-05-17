Seven History Colorado Museums Offer Free Admission for Kids This Summer

EXPAND Children learn through hands-on activities at the Trinidad History Museum, one of History Colorado's community museums. Courtesy of History Colorado

Just the word "history" makes some kids' eyes glaze over. And why? All too often, the way the subject is taught makes the past seem disconnected from the present, and world wars appear less important than pop quizzes.

But now it's time to toss out the dusty history textbooks, because seven of History Colorado's community museums will be offering those eighteen and under free admission over the next few months. From Trinidad to Platteville to Denver, young people will have the chance to experience Colorado history in the very places it unfolded.

Here's what History Colorado has to say about each of these museums:



Byers-Evans House Museum

Denver

Check out the new exhibit opening Memorial Day weekend, Carrying the Torch of Liberty: Colorado Women’s Work in World War I. The museum is open daily, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. House is on view by guided tour only. El Pueblo History Museum

Pueblo

Get hands-on and experience tortilla-making, adobe-making and more in the trading post. Open daily, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center

Fort Garland

Enjoy hands-on history as you tour this historic adobe fort. Open daily, 9 a.m to 5 p.m Fort Vasquez

Platteville

After being closed for the winter, the site will open Memorial Day weekend with a renovated space and new interpretation. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin

Leadville

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin will be open daily with guided house tours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Trinidad History Museum

Trinidad

Explore the gardens, pick your own produce and enjoy your afternoon in front of the hornos. Families can experience hands-on activities and tours of the historic homes of prominent families in Trinidad. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Ute Indian Museum

Montrose

The renovated and expanded museum will re-open on June 10 to the public with new exhibits, new gift shop and beautiful architecture and design that reflects Ute culture. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about all of these museums, go online to History Colorado.

