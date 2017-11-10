Ten Denver Metro Holiday Markets in November

Halloween’s over, and it’s really true: Visions of sugar plums and holiday cheer begin to creep into your consciousness to push your holiday-shopping buttons. But lots of Denver-area markets in November are ready to ease you into the business of choosing gifts, well before the holiday rush, with fresh merchandise from upper-echelon artists and makers. Hop to it! These ten markets will help you on your way.
RiNo Made Pop-Up Shop
The Source, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Through December 30
Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A long time in the making, the idea of the RiNo Made Shop, an arts-district boutique supporting artists and makers working and living in River North, will come to fruition in a permanent location in January. But the buy-local concept will get a test run during the holidays with the RiNo Made Pop-Up Shop at the Source. RiNo spokesman Tracy Weil says, “We’ve lost a couple of galleries over the past year or so, and this is an effort to fill that gap and create a place where our artists can make a living.” In addition to RiNo-branded merchandise, like special-edition growlers created by ceramic artist Jonathan Kaplan, Weil adds, RiNo Made will also make space for hand-bound journals by Acorn Bookbinding, jewelry by Marina Chotzinoff, stationery, sculpture, fine art by Sharon and Rexford Brown and more—all of it produced within the district. If you like what you see at the pop-up, get ready to visit RiNo Made at the new Zeppelin Station market hall/creative workspace, opening at 3501 Wazee Street in early 2018.
Holiday Old House Vintage Market
The Ranch Events Complex
5280 Arena Circle, Unit 100, Loveland
Friday Night Shopping Party: Friday, November 10, 5 to 9 p.m., $16 (good for both days)
Saturday Shopping only: Saturday, November 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $6
Free both days for children ages 12 and under
Old House Vintage Market delivers a true old-fashioned flea-market adventure, offering up antique, vintage, and salvaged treasures hand-picked from a six-state region wherever it goes. It opens with a Friday-night blowout with giveaways, food and drink, live music and first dibs; the $16 tickets are sold out online, but you can still pick one up at the door, and feel good knowing that half the fee will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts. Saturday is shopping as usual, with ample hours to examine every booth.
Miniatures for a Modern World, Studio Sale
RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Sunday, November 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On a smaller scale — a really, teeny-tiny smaller scale — longtime Denver maker and RedLine resident artist Becky Wareing-Steele will be reviving her Miniatures for a Modern World line for the holidays at a one-day studio sale. Wareing-Steele’s work delves into miniature worlds and scenarios lived out on the slopes of geodes and hunks of quartz crystals, and inside tiny shadow boxes and terrariums. After a few years off the market, she’s back with a fresh new set of little landscapes, ripe for the picking. Have something special in mind? She’ll be taking commissions, too.
Mercado de Navidad
Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, November 17, 5 p.m.
This year’s holiday Mercado at the Museo showcases Colorado artists, services and cultural treasures, including Huichol bowls and yarn paintings from collector Cristina Valencia, watercolors by artist Natalia da Silva and even massages and herbal remedies from Denver’s Agua y Sangre Healing — and much more. Check out the Museo’s beautiful exhibit Las (H)adas and enjoy craft workshops and fabulous shopping opportunity.
Christkindl Market
Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets
November 17 through December 23
Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
An old-world experience is waiting for you at the perennial Christkindl Market, best known for its frosty outdoor ambience modeled after a German town square. And don’t let the cold keep you away: There’s a heated Festival Hall where you can listen to live music and warm your frozen tootsies, as well as flowing Glühwein (mulled spiced wine) or Bavarian-style biers to keep your cheeks rosy. Shop for ornaments and hand-carved figurines and chow on warm pretzels, chocolate and chestnut soup at this family-friendly attraction. The Christkindl is even open for limited hours in Thanksgiving, and through December 23 for a last-minute holiday shopping experience.
Holiday Sugar Plum Bazaar
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
7711 East Academy Boulevard
Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 19, Noon to 5 p.m.
The Sugar Plum, a local favorite, has grown large enough to fill the vast, open spaces of Wings Over the Rockies, without losing an ounce of charm. 130 vendors will be selling smart homemade wares and holiday gift items, from jewelry to jams, over the market’s two-day stretch. Go online and RSVP in advance for free admission or pay a minimal $1 donation (or more, at your discretion) at the door for this year’s Sugar Plum charity recipient, Big Dogs Huge Paws.
Friday Night Bazaar Holiday 2017
Denver Rock Drill, 1717 East 39th Avenue
Fridays, November 24, December 1 and December 8
4 to 10 p.m.
Free admission, 4 to 7 p.m.
Ticketed admission, $5 to $7, 7 to 10 p.m.
For a super-enhanced shopping experience, the Friday Night Bazaar is back for three consecutive Fridays, with a few optional levels of entertainment and drinkable side-trips that you can tack on for a great—and functional—date night or girls’ night out. Eighty or more artists and makers will provide wares as the evening’s elegant focal point each week, alongside dancing to live gypsy-jazz combos for the base ticket price. Up your ante and also enjoy the bazaar’s happy-hour Colorado Tasting Room and Bottle Shop for an additional $20 at the door; for $25 in advance or $30 at the door, you can go whole-hog after 7 p.m. with a Shop + Sip Tasting option.
Horseshoe Holiday Market
Highlands Masonic Temple and Event Center 3550 Federal Boulevard
Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Free admission
No qualms here about calling the Horseshoe Denver’s most beloved flea and craft market: The well-honed market from Amy and Doug Yetman still reigns with its “lucky finds” motto, smart curation and sense of community for vendors and buyers alike. 100 booths will squeeze once more into and around the grounds of the Highlands Masonic Temple, offering vintage discoveries, artisanal foods and beautiful handmades in a cheerful setting. Do you believe in second chances? Here’s another lucky find: The Yetmans will unveil a new Horseshoe concept/experiment in Belmar in December. Look for details in Westword’s December gift market list, coming soon.
Winter Park Holiday Market
Winter Park Resort
85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park
Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26
Noon to 5 p.m. daily
Chances are, you’ll find yourself checking out the powder on the slopes over the weekend after Thanksgiving, but you can still get some shopping done in Winter Park at the two-day holiday market, all flush with gift and treat vendors. On Saturday, the market will also provide opportunities to visit with Santa in the gazebo as you wait for tree-lighting festivities at 5:15 p.m.
Arvada Center Fine Art Market Show and Sale
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
November 30 through December 13
Opening Reception: Thursday, November 30, 5 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sundays and Mondays 1 to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, Noon to 7:30 p.m.
The Arvada Center gets into the holiday spirit in a big way, by supporting more than ninety Colorado artists
at the 31st annual Fine Art Market Show and Sale in the Main Gallery. And if that’s not enough, you can also browse the tenth annual ACES Show and Sale, comprising works from fifty instructors and students at the center’s own ceramics studio, or make a bid on even more artworks in an additional Art Market Silent Auction.
