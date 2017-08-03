Denver Announces IMAGINE 2020 Grant Winners

Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs have announced the recipients of the 2017 IMAGINE 2020 fund, a city grant program that gives up to $5,000 to a new cultural project. This year the city is handing out a total of $75,000 in grants; a handful of members of the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs chose the winners.
"It went really well," says Lisa Gedgaudas of Denver Arts & Venues, who helps guide the selection process. "We had close to fifty submissions this year and ended up with nineteen, which feels pretty good."
Among the projects receiving grants are the Colorado arts archive Arthyve; a podcast lab at the Denver Public Library that will host resident podcaster Paul Karolyi of Changing Denver; and Daniel Salazar's razalas studios, an intergenerational performance project that will have young Chicanos record interviews with their activist elders and then re-enact their stories on stage.
Here's the full list of recipients, the projects and the grant amount:
Access Gallery: Access Coalition, $2,500
Art From Ashes: Creative Time Workshops, $5,000
Arthyve: Artists for Archives, $5,000
Athena Project: Cross Pollinations: A 24hr Women’s Collaborative Artistic Action, $2,500
Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Colorado Dragon Film Festival, $2,500
Colorado Photographic Arts Center: Veterans Workshop Series, $2,500
Curious Theatre Company: Plays as Platforms: Issue-Focused Theatre for Denver’s Neighborhoods and Youth, $2,500
Denver Public Library: Podcaster in Residence at DPL, $5,000
Denver Young Artists Orchestra: Denver Women in Music Symposium, $2,500
ImaginASL Performing Arts: “The Reluctant Dragon” Play with Facilitated Discussion, $5,000
Lisa Engelkein: Breaking Barriers, $3,950
Loco Lane Filmworks: Document Ed. — a documentary film, $4,850
Mirror Image Arts: "This Belongs to Us," $5,000
MSU Denver Foundation: Creative Industries Internship, $5,000
Phamaly Theatre Company: Accessible Site-Specific Theatre Production, $5,000
razalas studios, Daniel Salazar: Movimiento Elders, $5,000
RedLine: "Latin America: Endless Transformation" Exhibition and Community Program Series, $3,200
Swallow Hill: Sensory Friendly Concerts at Swallow Hill Music, $3,000
Youth Employment Academy: Arts Street We Still Live: Youth exploring positive identity through the arts, $5,000
