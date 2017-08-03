Denver Announces IMAGINE 2020 Grant Winners

Thony Mena as Elliot in Water by the Spoonful, presented by Curious Theatre; the company just received an IMAGINE 2020 grant.

Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs have announced the recipients of the 2017 IMAGINE 2020 fund, a city grant program that gives up to $5,000 to a new cultural project. This year the city is handing out a total of $75,000 in grants; a handful of members of the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs chose the winners.

"It went really well," says Lisa Gedgaudas of Denver Arts & Venues, who helps guide the selection process. "We had close to fifty submissions this year and ended up with nineteen, which feels pretty good."

