 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Thony Mena as Elliot in Water by the Spoonful, presented by Curious Theatre; the company just received an IMAGINE 2020 grant.
Thony Mena as Elliot in Water by the Spoonful, presented by Curious Theatre; the company just received an IMAGINE 2020 grant.
Curious Theatre Company

Denver Announces IMAGINE 2020 Grant Winners

Kyle Harris | August 3, 2017 | 7:42am
AA

Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs have announced the recipients of the 2017 IMAGINE 2020 fund, a city grant program that gives up to $5,000 to a new cultural project. This year the city is handing out a total of $75,000 in grants; a handful of members of the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs chose the winners.

"It went really well," says Lisa Gedgaudas of Denver Arts & Venues, who helps guide the selection process. "We had close to fifty submissions this year and ended up with nineteen, which feels pretty good."

Related Stories


Among the projects receiving grants are the Colorado arts archive Arthyve; a podcast lab at the Denver Public Library that will host resident podcaster Paul Karolyi of Changing Denver; and Daniel Salazar's razalas studios, an intergenerational performance project that will have young Chicanos record interviews with their activist elders and then re-enact their stories on stage.

Here's the full list of recipients, the projects and the grant amount:

Access Gallery: Access Coalition, $2,500
Art From Ashes: Creative Time Workshops, $5,000
Arthyve: Artists for Archives, $5,000
Athena Project: Cross Pollinations: A 24hr Women’s Collaborative Artistic Action, $2,500
Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Colorado Dragon Film Festival, $2,500
Colorado Photographic Arts Center: Veterans Workshop Series, $2,500
Curious Theatre Company: Plays as Platforms: Issue-Focused Theatre for Denver’s Neighborhoods and Youth, $2,500
Denver Public Library: Podcaster in Residence at DPL, $5,000
Denver Young Artists Orchestra: Denver Women in Music Symposium, $2,500
ImaginASL Performing Arts: “The Reluctant Dragon” Play with Facilitated Discussion, $5,000
Lisa Engelkein: Breaking Barriers, $3,950
Loco Lane Filmworks: Document Ed. — a documentary film, $4,850
Mirror Image Arts: "This Belongs to Us," $5,000
MSU Denver Foundation: Creative Industries Internship, $5,000
Phamaly Theatre Company: Accessible Site-Specific Theatre Production, $5,000
razalas studios, Daniel Salazar: Movimiento Elders, $5,000
RedLine: "Latin America: Endless Transformation" Exhibition and Community Program Series, $3,200
Swallow Hill: Sensory Friendly Concerts at Swallow Hill Music, $3,000
Youth Employment Academy: Arts Street We Still Live: Youth exploring positive identity through the arts, $5,000

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >