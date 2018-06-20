Five Ways to Salute the Sun on International Yoga Day

The fifth International Yoga Day is Thursday, June 21, and fitness events will pop up throughout the city in celebration. Here are five spots to unroll your mat and join the rest of the world for a day rooted in peace, cooperation and yoga.

International Day of Yoga + Summer Solstice Mini Fest

Sloan’s Lake

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21

This year International Yoga Day happens to fall on the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. The sun salutations will be starting early at this festival; the first self-guided meditation will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the day will continue with yoga flows and other sessions. A full lineup of vendors will be on site, along with chances to win grand prizes from Athleta, OmFest Colorado and more. One session costs $10; the full day’s roster is $15. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to Comeback Yoga, a nonprofit aimed at providing free yoga classes for veterans and those living with PTSD. Visit the Summer Solstice Mini Fest Facebook page for more information.

Yoga Foster

CorePower Yoga Colorado Boulevard

5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21

Power your International Yoga Day practice in support of others. Select CorePower locations, including the Colorado Boulevard studio, will be offering donation-based classes in support of Yoga Foster, an organization that empowers yoga teachers to create “healthier, happier” classrooms through affordable yoga training programs for children. A $20 donation can provide a child with yoga for a year. Visit the CorePower website for more information.

International Yoga Day with Im’Unique + lululemon

RedLine Denver

6 p.m. Thursday, June 21

In ten locations around the world, lululemon and its Here to Be charitable partners will host pop-up yoga events in celebration of International Yoga Day. The Here to Be social-impact program comprises community organizations focused on creating equal access to yoga. Here in Denver, lululemon and Tyrone Beverly of Im’Unique will host an all-levels yoga class at RedLine. The suggested fee is $10, with proceeds going to Im’Unique and Beverly’s mission of promoting individual health and social change. Mats will be provided. Visit Facebook for more information and to register.

EXPAND Roll out your mat in City Park. Creative Commons

Yoga in the Park

City Park

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21

Unroll your mat in City Park for this special International Yoga Day celebration. Move through the longest day of the year with an all-levels vinyasa flow. Yoga in the Park yogis will meet across from Syrup, near the intersection of 20th Avenue and York Street. Donations are encouraged for this practice; visit the Yoga in the Park Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND Wind down this International Yoga Day. Nicholas A. Tonelli Flickr

Free International Day of Yoga Class

RiNo Yoga Social

7 p.m. Thursday, June 21

Round out your International Yoga Day with a final free practice. RiNo Yoga Social will be offering a “Yoga for Inner Peace” class with instructor Annie Martens, who encourages people from all backgrounds to attend the approachable, all-levels class. Mats and props will be provided, and Martens will incorporate Indian philosophy and traditional yoga-breathing techniques. Visit RiNo Yoga Club’s Facebook page for more information.