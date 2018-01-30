Review: A Novel Look at Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility

Kate Hamill’s Sense and Sensibility, now at the Arvada Center’s Black Box Theatre, isn’t the Jane Austen you’re used to, those gracefully written novels filled with a sly, quiet humor, subtle bons mots and canny observations about late eighteenth-century society. Yet in many ways this staged version is faithful to its source. The play follows the book’s plot closely, simplifying only enough to fit the narrative into a two-hour time frame. The visual elements are stylish and beautifully balanced. The costumes, by Clare Henkel, are expressive. The floor alone is a work of art, thanks to set designer Brian Mallgrave and Shannon McKinney’s lighting: a neutral background on which beiges, browns, a wash of pale yellow and shadowy blues subtly alternate.

In other ways, though, this is an all-out farce, with crazily over-the-top acting and characters morphing periodically into cats, dogs, high-stepping horses, even chickens. In one scene, two actors impersonate a large, ticking clock. The pretty period furniture is almost a character in itself as it skids and skitters about or is wheeled from place to place. As directed by Lynne Collins, the production marries graceful visuals and whirling performances.

The novel tells a fairly complex if somewhat static story about partnering and love, but with all kinds of complications. At its center are the two Dashwood sisters: young, romantic and emotional Marianne, who represents sensibility, and dignified Elinor, the embodiment of sense. Marianne is drawn to dashing Willoughby, who turns out to be a cad, and is uninterested in the devoted Colonel Brandon — a perfect gentleman, but one whom she regards as ancient at 35. Regina Fernandez’s Marianne is warm and charming, though less convincingly emotional than I’d expected. Elinor, played with dignified restraint by Jessica Robblee, loves Edward Ferrars, who’s tethered to a long-ago commitment. She suffers in silence.