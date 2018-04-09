100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Jeff Page

#38: Jeff Page

Multimedia artist Jeff Page’s aesthetic is queer and DIY, charged by collaboration and expressed on video, in physical installations, as performance, as noise, as text — and whatever else works. As an instructor at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, he’s invested his time with students by forming the New Genres Collective (with like-minded artist Tobias Fike) as a platform where they can stretch beyond the boundaries of the classroom to explore new media. Page is still learning by doing, just as he generously encourages his students to do; we caught up with him, mid-thought, for a go at the 100CC questionnaire.

EXPAND Courtesy of Jeff Page

Westword: What (or who) is your creative muse?

Jeff Page: This is always in flux.

Which three people, dead or alive, would you like to invite to your next party, and why?

Amy Sedaris, Michael Warner and Marlon Riggs.

What’s the best thing about the local creative community in your field — and the worst?

The best thing about any art scene anywhere is the DIY spirit.

What made you choose to work in multimedia disciplines?

Because multiplicity is an accurate reflection of who and what we are.

What’s your best or favorite accomplishment as an artist?

There are many exhibitions that I'm proud of, but nothing compares to the privilege of teaching and working with younger artists.

EXPAND Jeff Page, video still, "39 Facepalms," 2018. Courtesy of Jeff Page

You’ve come this far in life. What’s still on your bucket list?

Learning how to knit.

Denver, love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

Family, community, cheap airfare, the new house we just bought.

EXPAND Jeff Page, video still, "39 Facepalms," 2018. Courtesy of Jeff Page

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

Jordan Knecht.

What's on your agenda in the coming year?

My husband and I are throwing a bunch of crazy queer parties this year called Junk Drawer, as well as planning our second annual Wigs on Wheels parade contingent for Pride in June. Artist and colleague Toby Fike and I are taking our student collaborative project the New Genres Collective down to Santa Fe in June, where we will be performing a piece at the Currents New Media Festival. (We will also be re-performing and reinterpreting this piece for Jordan Knecht's Untitled event at the Denver Art Museum on June 29.)

Who do you think will (or should) get noticed in the local arts community in the coming year?

Steven Frost.

Jeff Page, video still, "39 Facepalms," 2018. Courtesy of Jeff Page

Jeff Page will participate in "Of the Moment," a six-week performance-art series at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, on Saturday, May 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Jeff Page and the New Genres Collective will perform at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, during the Untitled Final Friday event with Jordan Knecht on June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information online.

Learn more about Jeff Page and his work online.

