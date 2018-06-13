Art Review: Hard-Hitting Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer at Denver Art Museum

For nearly a century, the Native Arts department of the Denver Art Museum has played a pivotal role in recasting the art of the American Indian. Starting in the 1920s with visionary curator Frederic Douglas, the DAM regarded the pottery, weavings, metal works and other objects made by Native Americans as fine art prized for its aesthetic qualities rather than simply artifacts that illuminated the anthropology of the tribes, as was then common. Another breakthrough came a couple of decades ago, when current chief curator Nancy Blomberg began highlighting contemporary art made by Native artists outside of their tribal traditions.

The sensibilities of both Douglas and Blomberg set the stage for this summer’s Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer, an over-the-top display of the artist’s remarkably ambitious output over the past several years. His paintings, installations, wall hangings and sculptures all have a pronounced Native American character, but at the same time are clearly part of the broader international contemporary art world. They’re also relentlessly eye-dazzling.

"Trade" (left) and "Flag" (right) from Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer. Courtesy Denver Art Museum

Jeffrey Gibson, who is both Cherokee and Mississippi Band Choctaw, was born in Colorado Springs and raised not on a reservation, but at military bases around the world; his father was in the Army and later worked for the Department of Defense. Determined to be an artist, Gibson earned his BFA at the Art Institute of Chicago and his graduate degree at the Royal College of Art in London. He now lives and works in Hudson, New York.

The spectacular Like a Hammer was put together by John Lukavic, curator of Native Arts, who was also responsible for the exhibition’s elegant design. When I walked through the show with Lukavic, he revealed an astounding depth of knowledge of traditional American Indian art, pointing out the varied tribal sources for one element after another. His expertise in contemporary art is also impressive.