Dancer and Model Jewels Ramer Spotted at Denver Fashion Weekend

Dancer and model Jewels Ramer. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Models are always on the go. And dancers are always on the move. Denver-based model, Jewels Ramer is both, so she is always ready for an audience. "I've been an independent model for about a year and a half, " says Ramer who describes her style as "bold, edgy but feminine, and original." We caught up with Ramer to discover where she gets her style inspiration from, what are her favorite ways to accessorize an outfit, and her style mantra.

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Jewels Ramer: I am inspired by Delilah Belle, a model from L.A. I love how unique her style is and how she always stands out. I also get inspiration from public figures and models who live in other countries. Their style is much more fashion forward compared to what we usually see here.

What did you think of the fashion show?

I loved everything about Denver Fashion Weekend and all of the up and coming styles the designers presented. My favorite part was being a part of the show and walking for Rooted Boutique.

Jewels Ramer wears one of her favorite accessories, a choker necklace. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite color?

My favorite color right now is yellow because it's trending and very vivid.

What is your favorite accessory?

I love accessorizing with chokers and funky shoes. I usually like pairing them together.

This turquoise python purse is from Bebe, one of Jewels Ramer's favorite stores. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

Dare to be different. I like standing out through my fashion choices because it makes me feel good about myself and increases confidence. I think it's important to chose to be unique and stand out among the crowd.

Where do you shop at?

I usually make it a point to shop online from Europe and Australia so that I have items no one else will have. But if I'm shopping locally I often go to Urban Outfitters, Bebe, and Forever 21.

These gold-and-pink suede boots demonstrate Jewels Ramer's love of funky shoes. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite film?

Either Footloose or Step Up Revolution. I love dance movies, due to being a dancer. They make me want to get up and move.

What is your current jam of the moment?

I really dig Drake's new album, More Life. My favorite song from it is "Passionfruit."

Like Ramer, always dare to be different with your style, Denver.