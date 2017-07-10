menu

John Cleese Is Bringing Monty Python and the Holy Grail to Denver

The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week


John Cleese Is Bringing Monty Python and the Holy Grail to Denver

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:03 a.m.
By Westword Staff
John Cleese is coming to Denver.
John Cleese is coming to Denver.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
John Cleese is one of the funniest actors alive. Known for his work with Monty Python and in A Fish Called Wanda, Fawlty Tours and so many more films and television shows, the performer is headed to Denver to tell stories from his life and career.

If that wasn't enough, ahead of the presentation, he'll screen Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. November 18, at the Bellco Theatre. Tickets start at $69; a limited number of VIP tickets that include a photo with Cleese will be available for $250.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX.

Bellco Theatre
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-228-8000

www.denverconvention.com

