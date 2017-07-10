John Cleese Is Bringing Monty Python and the Holy Grail to Denver
|
John Cleese is coming to Denver.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
John Cleese is one of the funniest actors alive. Known for his work with Monty Python and in A Fish Called Wanda, Fawlty Tours and so many more films and television shows, the performer is headed to Denver to tell stories from his life and career.
If that wasn't enough, ahead of the presentation, he'll screen Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. November 18, at the Bellco Theatre. Tickets start at $69; a limited number of VIP tickets that include a photo with Cleese will be available for $250.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX.
Related Location
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202
