John Oates of Hall and Oates Will Read From His Memoir in Denver
|
John Oates
Sean Hagwell
Last year, Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Tattered Cover; this year, it's John Oates of Hall and Oates, who will be reading from his memoir, Change of Seasons.
The book takes a look at the duo's struggle to snag an Atlantic Records recording contract and Oates's life in the tumultuous music industry.
The event takes place at the Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 and include a copy of the book and a photo op with Oates. For more information and tickets, go to Eventbrite.
Related Location
2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Michael Blackson
TicketsFri., Mar. 10, 7:00pm
-
Gary Owen
TicketsFri., Mar. 10, 7:30pm
-
The Great Love Debate with Brian Howie
TicketsWed., Mar. 15, 7:30pm
-
"The Unsinkable Molly Brown"
TicketsFri., Mar. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!