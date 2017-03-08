menu

John Oates of Hall and Oates Will Read From His Memoir in Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

John Oates of Hall and Oates Will Read From His Memoir in Denver

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 6:43 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
John Oates
John Oates
Sean Hagwell
A A

Last year, Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Tattered Cover; this year, it's John Oates of Hall and Oates, who will be reading from his memoir, Change of Seasons.

Related Stories

The book takes a look at the duo's struggle to snag an Atlantic Records recording contract and Oates's life in the tumultuous music industry.

The event takes place at the Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 and include a copy of the book and a photo op with Oates. For more information and tickets, go to Eventbrite.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue
More Info
More Info

2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >