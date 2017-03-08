John Oates of Hall and Oates Will Read From His Memoir in Denver

John Oates Sean Hagwell

Last year, Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Tattered Cover; this year, it's John Oates of Hall and Oates, who will be reading from his memoir, Change of Seasons.

The book takes a look at the duo's struggle to snag an Atlantic Records recording contract and Oates's life in the tumultuous music industry.

The event takes place at the Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 and include a copy of the book and a photo op with Oates. For more information and tickets, go to Eventbrite.

