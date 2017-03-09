Just Announced: Five Must-Watch Films at the 2017 Women + Film Festival

Big Sonia is one of the many films in April's Women + Film Festival. Gloria Feinstein

On International Women’s Day, the Denver Film Society announced the full schedule for its upcoming Women + Film Festival, which will take place April 4-9 at the Sie FilmCenter.

For the festival’s seventh iteration, the program boasts sixteen features and six short films that run the gamut of narrative and documentary, all with a focus on female filmmakers, women’s issues and stories that too often go ignored.

“The Women+Film Festival celebrates the contributions of female filmmakers, storytellers and activists, and we are so proud to announce this diverse slate of films," says festival founder Barbara Bridges.

Passes and individual tickets are on sale now. As you dive into the schedule and plan your screenings, check out these five must-see films.

Dolores

Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Dolores, which opens Women + Film, was one of the most-talked-about titles at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie highlights the real story of Dolores Huerta, who transformed the labor movement, alongside César Chávez, by forming the first farmworkers' union, the National Farmworkers Association. For decades, she struggled to keep her voice from being pushed into the background, and now stands as an icon for other women and people of color who find themselves struggling to be heard within the very communities they’re fighting for.

Hungry

Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Following three incredibly talented female chefs — Dakota Weiss, Pink Delongpre and Sarah Kirnon — Hungry dives into the world of fine dining and the struggles and challenges faced by women who decide to finance, build and cultivate their own restaurants. Despite cooking in a male-dominated world, Hungry tells the story of three chefs determined to stand the heat and stay in their kitchens. After the screening, stick around for a reception with local chefs.

Girl Flu

Friday, April 7, 7 p.m.

The feature debut of writer/director Dorie Barton is the bittersweet story of Bird, a sweet twelve-year-old girl who faces the humiliation of getting her period in front of her entire eighth-grade class, only to come home to find that her free-spirited mother has flown the coop. Adding insult to injury, her family just transplanted itself from the “good” part of Southern California to Echo Park, and the support system she so desperately needs to survive her transition to maturity doesn’t seem to have been packed in the moving boxes.

A League Of Their Own - Twenty-Fifth Anniversary

Friday, April 7, 9:15 p.m.

In honor of the new baseball season and the Rockies’ home opener, the Women + Film Festival is screening Penny Marshall’s star-studded hit, A League of Their Own, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The movie tells the tale of the formation of the All-American Girls' Professional Baseball League and the Rockford Peaches. With grand-slam performances by Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks, this movie is a reminder of another great moment in women's history quietly swept under the rug.

Big Sonia

Sunday, April 9, 12 p.m.

This documentary introduces us to ninety-year-old tailor Sonia Warshawski, who has spent years speaking internationally in schools and prisons, regaling audiences with her tales of surviving the Holocaust as a teenager and learning what truly matters in life. But when she’s served an eviction notice for her famous tailor shop, she has to decide whether to open a new store or retire. It quickly becomes apparent that Sonia works to keep “the dark parts away,” and that facing retirement could mean having to face the horrors of her past that she’d learned to forget.

Individual tickets and passes are on sale now for the Women + Film Festival, coming up April 4-9 at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue. To see the full slate of films and buy tickets, go to denverfilm.org.